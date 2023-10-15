There should be no politics, says Ravi Kishan ahead of Akhilesh's visit

On the upcoming visit of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on October 16 to meet the families of the Deoria incident, Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan has said that there should be no politics regarding this incident.

Ravi Kishan told ANI "There is nothing wrong with Akhilesh Yadav coming here. Everyone should come, but when he is going to meet the Yadav community, he should also go to meet the Dubey family. The Dubey family has become abandoned and there is no one in the family. I went there and saw how the entire family was destroyed. I hope Akhilesh Ji this time do not indulge in politics because someone's entire house has been destroyed. There is an atmosphere of sadness in the entire village regarding this incident. There should be no politics regarding this incident."

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit the Fatehpur village of Deoria district on October 16 and meet both the affected families in the incident.

In a shocking incident related to an ongoing land dispute, six persons were killed in the Fatehpur village of Deoria district, police said on October 2.

According to District Magistrate Deoria, Akhand Pratap Singh, "Among the deceased is a former district panchayat member, identified as Prem Yadav and Satya Prakash Dubey, a man from the rival group.

"The other deceased include two women and two children from rival families.

Giving information about the case, the official said, "The incident took place today morning in Fatehpur village of Rudrapur Kotwali area of Deoria district. A longstanding land dispute between two families took a tragic turn and six people were killed."

Police teams have been deployed in the area due to the tense situation in the aftermath of the murders, added the official.

