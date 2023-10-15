Samruddhi Mahamarg was not built for people: Raut slams govt over accident

Reacting to the tragic road accident in which 12 people were killed and around 17 injured, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the Bharatiya Janta Party took money from the contractors who constructed Samruddhi Mahamarg to break the Shiv Sena.

Addressing the press conference, Raut said "Government is not taking accountability. Samruddhi Mahamarg was not built for the people. But it was built for the contractors and the commission, the government was getting from them. The 50-50 crores that have been given to Shiv Sena MLAs to break the party is the money of big contractors. BJP, Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde together have committed the scam of Samruddhi Mahamarg. That's why people are dying on that road."

Sanjay Raut further said that the concerned Minister should be asked what was he doing for 6 months and the government should ask for his resignation.

The accident occurred when a tempo collided with a truck on the Aurangabad-Nasik highway, near Vaijapur toll naka at around 1:00 AM.

According to the police, the tempo was carrying a group of pilgrims from Nashik to Baba Teerth pilgrimage site in Aurangabad. The accident occurred when the tempo was returning to Nashik after the darshan.

The police said that the driver of the tempo sustained injuries in the accident. He told the police that the truck was coming from the opposite direction and collided with the tempo head-on.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Aurangabad and Vaijapur. The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical.

Further speaking on yesterday's India-Pakistan match, Sanjay Raut said "The way the Pakistan team was welcomed here, at that time it was understood what the result of the match was going to be. Cricket today has become a big gambling and betting. It is very easy to defeat Pakistan by inviting them here. This is complete fixing.

