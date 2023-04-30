Public will soon end the pollution spread by BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the public will soon end the pollution the BJP has spread in the state.

While participating in the tribute meeting of the late former SP district president Babulal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav said, "UP CM is your neighbour. There is no arrangement of garbage or drains. House tax is being collected yet they could not get the drains cleaned. Roads are littered with garbage".

"Today there is a flood of inflation and unemployment. They were saying that drains will be made, the metro will be made but believe me, you all will be travelling in a boat soon. CM Yogi does not know anything about any pollution. The public will end the pollution that BJP has spread. Everyone is trying together to form a coalition front so that BJP can be fought in the next elections," he added.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav further mentioned that UP CM Yogi Adityanath should not talk about the situation of the mafia in the state.

"The Chief Minister should not say anything about the mafia because if he had not removed the cases against him, then his own list of charges would have been more," he said.

Ahead of the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier this week took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the "problems in cities" and said that the party did not make them "smart" in spite of having its own mayors and instead "opened drains".

Also Read National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh CM Yogi Adityanath framing Samajwadi Party leaders in false cases: Akhilesh SP candidate Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri bypolls on Monday BJP has made agriculture an unprofitable proposition: SP's Akhilesh Yadav Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection Act swiftly against hate speech or face contempt, SC tells states Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan WFI chief claims Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot; thanks Akhilesh BJP govt gives free ration while Pak scrambles for wheat flour: UP min

"All the problems in the city are because of BJP. These cities have had mayors from BJP for the maximum and longest duration but still they have not provided smart cities," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"The work that is being seen today in Lucknow is the work of the SP. Samajwadi government gave the metro to Lucknow," he added.

The first phase of polling will be held on May 4 for municipal corporation seats including among others PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home constituency Gorakhpur.