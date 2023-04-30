close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Public will soon end the pollution spread by BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the public will soon end the pollution the BJP has spread in the state.

ANI Politics
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the public will soon end the pollution the BJP has spread in the state.

While participating in the tribute meeting of the late former SP district president Babulal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav said, "UP CM is your neighbour. There is no arrangement of garbage or drains. House tax is being collected yet they could not get the drains cleaned. Roads are littered with garbage".

"Today there is a flood of inflation and unemployment. They were saying that drains will be made, the metro will be made but believe me, you all will be travelling in a boat soon. CM Yogi does not know anything about any pollution. The public will end the pollution that BJP has spread. Everyone is trying together to form a coalition front so that BJP can be fought in the next elections," he added.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav further mentioned that UP CM Yogi Adityanath should not talk about the situation of the mafia in the state.

"The Chief Minister should not say anything about the mafia because if he had not removed the cases against him, then his own list of charges would have been more," he said.

Ahead of the municipal elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier this week took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the "problems in cities" and said that the party did not make them "smart" in spite of having its own mayors and instead "opened drains".

Also Read

National parties should support regional ones against BJP, says Akhilesh

CM Yogi Adityanath framing Samajwadi Party leaders in false cases: Akhilesh

SP candidate Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri bypolls on Monday

BJP has made agriculture an unprofitable proposition: SP's Akhilesh Yadav

Dimple Yadav to file nomination for Mainpuri Lok Sabha byelection

Act swiftly against hate speech or face contempt, SC tells states

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan

WFI chief claims Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot; thanks Akhilesh

BJP govt gives free ration while Pak scrambles for wheat flour: UP min

"All the problems in the city are because of BJP. These cities have had mayors from BJP for the maximum and longest duration but still they have not provided smart cities," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"The work that is being seen today in Lucknow is the work of the SP. Samajwadi government gave the metro to Lucknow," he added.

The first phase of polling will be held on May 4 for municipal corporation seats including among others PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home constituency Gorakhpur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav BJP

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 9:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

BJP's tactics won't work, TMC will win 240 seats in 2026 polls: Abhishek

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC
2 min read

Satwik and Chirag break 58-yr record to become new Asia Badminton champions

Satwik, Chirag, Asia badminton champions
4 min read

Pleasant April in Delhi: No heatwave and five western disturbances

Delhi rain
2 min read

Modi holds mega roadshow in Mysuru, winds up 2-day whirlwind election tour

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

Delhi BJP to stage indefinite dharna outside CM's house over renovation

BJP, BJP logo
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari (Photo: Twitter)
2 min read

Delhi Police to provide security to wrestlers, record their statement

(Photo: Twitter|@BajrangPunia)
2 min read

Dubai-Delhi flight fiasco: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO

Campbell Wilson, CEO, Air India
2 min read

India, Russia to explore possibility of accepting RuPay and Mir cards

photo
3 min read

LIVE: 'Mann Ki Baat' is a festival that celebrates India's people, says PM

PM Modi, Mann Ki Baat
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon