Kuntal Ghosh files complaint alleging pressure from central agencies

Kuntal Ghosh on Wednesday forwarded the complaint to the Hasting Police Station through the superintendent of Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata

IANS Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
Kuntal Ghosh, the expelled youth Trinamool Congress who has been arrested in connection with the multi-crore teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal, filed a complaint alleging pressure by central agencies to name senior party leaders, including national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in the matter.

Ghosh on Wednesday forwarded the complaint to the Hasting Police Station through the superintendent of Presidency Central Correctional Home in Kolkata, where he is currently under judicial custody.

Last week, he had written a similar letter making allegations to the judge of a special court in Kolkata.

Ghosh started making such allegations after Abhishek Banerjee, while addressing a rally of the youth and the student wings of Trinamool Congress, alleged that during the investigation of Saradha chit fund scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths had put pressure on party leaders like Madan Mitra to name him.

However, questions have been raised on why Ghosh or his counsel had not raised this allegation within the court during the course of hearings for so many days.

The day Ghosh had sent the letter to a judge of the special court, the CBI counsel submitted in the same court details of the different rate charts charged by expelled leader and his associates in increasing the marks in the written examinations for the teachers' eligibility test (TET) for the recruitment of primary teachers.

The CBI also handed over the case diary to the court and claimed that all the details on this count were mentioned in it.

The next date of hearing in the case is April 20.

--IANS

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal | SSC paper leak case | Abhishek Banerjee

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 2:35 PM IST

