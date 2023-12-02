TMC seeks Lok Sabha debate on Mahua Moitra's expulsion recommendation

TMC leaders on Saturday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the ethics committee's recommendation to expel party MP Mahua Moitra from the House in a "cash-for-query" case.

The Winter session of Parliament begins on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22. The report of the Lok Sabha panel recommending the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's expulsion is listed for tabling in the House on the first day of the session.

TMC representatives at an all party meeting called by government on Saturday claimed that the panel's report had been made public "brazenly" before being tabled in the House.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien, the TMC's parliamentary party leaders of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, represented it at the meeting.

During the meet, they said while a few MPs are already under suspension, they have seen reports in the media that one member of the TMC is "going to be expelled shortly", according to sources.

The TMC leaders demanded a discussion on the issue in Lok Sabha before the report is tabled. After the discussion, a decision should be taken by the House, they said.

Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation, according to rules.

The committee, at a meeting on November 9, adopted its report recommending her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

In the meeting, Bandyopadhyay and O'Brien also accused the government of reducing all party meetings to a "waste of time". The government is bringing bills to Parliament without discussing them in all party meetings, they alleged, according to the sources.

They also urged the government not to pass the three three bills to replace the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act.

The TMC leaders also raised the issue of pending MGNREGA payments for West Bengal and also alleged that the federal structure is under threat. They also sought discussion on issues like unemployment and price rise.