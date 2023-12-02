Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Government convenes all party meeting ahead of Parliament's Winter session

The Winter session of Parliament begins on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22, during which it is expected to consider key draft legislations

New parliament

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leaders of political parties in Parliament are meeting here on Saturday to discuss the agenda for the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has convened the meeting which is being attended by senior leaders such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, and Pramod Tiwari, Trinamool leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, NCP leader Fouzia Khan, and RSP leader N K Premachandran among others.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Winter session of Parliament begins on December 4 and will have 15 sittings till December 22, during which it is expected to consider key draft legislations, including three bills to replace the colonial era criminal laws.
The report of the Lok Sabha panel recommending the expulsion of Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra from the lower house over a "cash-for-query" complaint is also listed for tabling in the House on Monday, the first day of the session.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023 controversies: Neeraj Chopra, Kabaddi and Jyothi Yarraji

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Explained: IND vs NZ semis marred by pitch controversy in World Cup 2023

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Veterans and Young Turks of TMC engage in war of words over age factor

Assembly election 2023 FAQs: What happens on the day of counting of votes?

India backsliding on health indicators, needs sanitation audit: Congress

Centre owes Jharkhand Rs 1.36 trillion over mined coal: Hemant Soren

'Max global talk, min local walk': Cong targets PM on his speech at COP28

Topics : Parliament Politics All-party meet Pralhad Joshi

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon