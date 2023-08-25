India's moon mission cost half of Bengal scam amount: Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar said that India's moon mission was successful at just half the cost of the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam amount.

Speaking to reporters, Sukanta Majumdar congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists saying, "The Bag committee report stated that the total amount accrued in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam was Rupees 1200 crore. The Chandrayaan-3 mission cost only half of it. I congratulate the ISRO scientists for their hard work and for undertaking the mission at so little expense."

India's lunar mission cost only Rs 615 crore. In comparison to this, Russia's Luna-25 mission which failed, cost Rs 1,600 crore. China's Chang'e mission cost Rs 1,752 crore.

On the other hand, the West Bengal BJP president claimed that the General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds, which was under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner for the past few days.

"The ED stated that Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds. Is it a grammatical mistake?" he questioned.

Questioning further, Majumdar said, "In 2014, Abhishek declared that he has some shares of Leaps and Bounds. In 2019 he said that he has nothing. Did he sell his shares? If so, where is the income?"

The Bengal BJP president further said that a snapshot from the Leaps and Bounds now-defunct website states that Abhishek Banerjee is the Chief Managing Director of Leaps and Bounds.

"A snapshot of Leaps and Bounds states that Abhishek Banerjee is the CMD of Leaps and Bounds. It also states that he was the owner since he was only 14-15 years old," Majumdar claimed.

In an attack at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Majumdar said, "Mamata Banerjee used to say that Abhiskeh used to give party slogans when he was only one and a half years old. So it may be natural for him..."

The ED had conducted searches in the offices of Leaps and Bounds earlier this week in a case related to the alleged teachers' recruitment 'scam'.