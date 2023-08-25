Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

India's moon mission cost half of Bengal scam amount: Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar said that India's moon mission was successful at just half the cost of the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam amount

BJP

BJP

ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 7:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar said that India's moon mission was successful at just half the cost of the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam amount.
Speaking to reporters, Sukanta Majumdar congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists saying, "The Bag committee report stated that the total amount accrued in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam was Rupees 1200 crore. The Chandrayaan-3 mission cost only half of it. I congratulate the ISRO scientists for their hard work and for undertaking the mission at so little expense."
India's lunar mission cost only Rs 615 crore. In comparison to this, Russia's Luna-25 mission which failed, cost Rs 1,600 crore. China's Chang'e mission cost Rs 1,752 crore.
On the other hand, the West Bengal BJP president claimed that the General Secretary of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds, which was under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner for the past few days.
"The ED stated that Abhishek Banerjee is the CEO of Leaps and Bounds. Is it a grammatical mistake?" he questioned.
Questioning further, Majumdar said, "In 2014, Abhishek declared that he has some shares of Leaps and Bounds. In 2019 he said that he has nothing. Did he sell his shares? If so, where is the income?"

Also Read

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Dilip Ghosh may be used to bolster BJP's WB unit before LS polls: Majumdar

CBI forms STF to investigate teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

INDIA alliance logo to be unveiled at coalition's meet in Mumbai next week

Narco-finance, terror discussed at high-level meet chaired by Amit Shah

Manipur CM, cabinet minister leave for Delhi; likely to meet Amit Shah

MP Cabinet expansion on cards, 3 to 4 new members likely to get in

Telangana elections: Shah to address rally, review preparations in state

The Bengal BJP president further said that a snapshot from the Leaps and Bounds now-defunct website states that Abhishek Banerjee is the Chief Managing Director of Leaps and Bounds.
"A snapshot of Leaps and Bounds states that Abhishek Banerjee is the CMD of Leaps and Bounds. It also states that he was the owner since he was only 14-15 years old," Majumdar claimed.
In an attack at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Majumdar said, "Mamata Banerjee used to say that Abhiskeh used to give party slogans when he was only one and a half years old. So it may be natural for him..."
The ED had conducted searches in the offices of Leaps and Bounds earlier this week in a case related to the alleged teachers' recruitment 'scam'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal BJP BJP MLAs

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon