Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

UP Cong has 'biggest responsibility' in making Rahul Gandhi PM: Ajay Rai

Rai was addressing a gathering of office bearers and workers of the Congress after taking charge as the state unit chief at the party's headquarters here

Congress, Congress manifesto

Representational image

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 8:08 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Newly appointed president of Uttar Pradesh Congress Ajay Rai on Thursday said the party's state unit has the "biggest responsibility" in making Rahul Gandhi the prime minister of the country and exhorted party workers to work hard to achieve the goal.
Rai was addressing a gathering of office bearers and workers of the Congress after taking charge as the state unit chief at the party's headquarters here.
"Everybody now wants Rahul Gandhi to become the prime minister of the country...party's UP unit has the biggest responsibility in making him the PM. We all work for Rahul Gandhi and for the party, only then we will be able to show our strength in 2024 (Lok Sabha) polls," Rai said.
Rai, who comes from Varanasi, has contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and 2019 general elections.
"I come from Kashi where people of all religions live together. This is also the thinking of the Congress," he said.
He also hit out at the ruling BJP, saying that Congress leaders and workers cannot be cowed down by use of bulldozers and central agencies like ED and CBI.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

India's moon mission cost half of Bengal scam amount: Sukanta Majumdar

INDIA alliance logo to be unveiled at coalition's meet in Mumbai next week

Narco-finance, terror discussed at high-level meet chaired by Amit Shah

Manipur CM, cabinet minister leave for Delhi; likely to meet Amit Shah

MP Cabinet expansion on cards, 3 to 4 new members likely to get in

"We will stand in front of bulldozers and change its direction... We will not tolerate injustice and atrocities unleashed by the government," said Rai.
He was apparently referring to the Adityanath government's recent action against mafias and anti-social elements where "illegal" properties have been razed using bulldozers across the state.
Speaking at the occasion, Congress' Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari said, "The opposition INDIA alliance has written the political death of NDA. Now BJP's farewell is fixed. The people of the country have made up their mind...62 per cent votes are against the ruling alliance."

The task is cut out for Rai to galvanise the party in UP where it has seen a downslide in recent years. In the 2019 general elections, Rahul Gandhi even lost from the party's traditional seat of Amethi. The party has a lone MP from the state in the form of Sonia Gandhi from Raebareli.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi Uttar Pradesh government

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 8:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon