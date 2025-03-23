Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / UP BJP issues showcause notice to MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar over remarks

UP BJP issues showcause notice to MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar over remarks

Gurjar attended the press conference in a torn kurta claiming that the police had torn my clothes. He alleged that the chief secretary was controlling Maharaj Ji

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Bhupendra Singh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary addresses a press conference at party headquarters, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Photo: PTi)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday issued a show cause notice to party MLA from Ghaziabad's Loni seat Nand Kishore Gurjar for alleged indiscipline following his outburst against the state government.

A statement by BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said that state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary has asked the MLA to respond within seven days on why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The show cause notice to Gurjar said "that for some time now, you have been criticising the government in public places and your statements and actions are hurting the party's reputation which comes under the category of indiscipline."  The statement said that "as per the instructions of BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, you (Gurjar) are informed to give an explanation within seven days of receiving this letter why disciplinary action should not be taken against you?"  At a press conference on Friday, Gurjar had alleged that Uttar Pradesh has the "most corrupt government ever", and the officers were misleading Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and looting the exchequer.

 

Gurjar attended the press conference in a torn kurta claiming that "the police had torn my clothes". He alleged that the chief secretary was controlling "Maharaj Ji", a sobriquet for CM Adityanath who is also a seer, through the occult.

"The chief secretary is the most corrupt officer in the world. The officers have looted land in Ayodhya," said Gurjar.

Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav latched on to Gurjar's statements to attack the Adityanath government.

"In BJP's rule, the BJP members themselves are revealing secrets about how injustice and corruption have spread everywhere. Now will they get his reports changed as well?" Yadav said in Hindi on X, sharing a news report about the BJP MLA's claims.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indian constitution

Religion-based reservation unconstitutional, goes against Ambedkar: RSS

Kapil Sibal, Sibal, Kapil

INDIA must appear to be 'bloc', not un-bloc itself in public domain: Sibal

Aaditya Thackeray, Aaditya, Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray demands probe into road concretisation in Mumbai

Chief ministers of several non-BJP ruled states attended the delimitation meeting hosted by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Saturday.

DMK-backed JAC tells Centre to extend delimitation freeze by 25 more years

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane addressing a press conference, at BJP office, in Mumbai on Friday.

Disha Salian case: Rane seeks Aaditya's arrest, says Uddhav called twice

Topics : BJP Uttar Pradesh BJP MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

CSK vs MI LIVE ScoreSRH vs RR LIVE ScoreIPL 2025 Opening CeremonySRH vs RR Playing 11Active Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyMI vs CSK Playing 11IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon