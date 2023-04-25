

Alia's new apartment is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated on the sixth floor of Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill’s Nargis Dutt Road. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd has bought an apartment in Bandra's Pali Hill area for Rs 37.80 crore, according to reports.



This is the same building where her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, had purchased an apartment for Rs 35 crore in 2016, said a ToI report. The residential property was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. The agreement was registered on April 10 and a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid, according to documents accessed by Indextap.com.



The Bollywood actor purchased these flats in Gigi Apartments in Juhu and paid a stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh. Alia Bhatt also gifted Shaheen Bhatt, her sister, two apartments in Mumbai on the same day. They have a market value of Rs 7.68 crore.

