close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Alia Bhatt buys apartment in Pali Hill for Rs 37 cr; gifts flats to sister

Alia's new apartment is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated on the sixth floor of Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill

BS Web Team New Delhi
Ambani wedding pictures

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt poses for photos as she arrives for the wedding ceremony of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani with Shloka Mehta. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd has bought an apartment in Bandra's Pali Hill area for Rs 37.80 crore, according to reports.
Alia's new apartment is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated on the sixth floor of Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill’s Nargis Dutt Road.

The residential property was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. The agreement was registered on April 10 and a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid, according to documents accessed by Indextap.com.
This is the same building where her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, had purchased an apartment for Rs 35 crore in 2016, said a ToI report.

Alia Bhatt also gifted Shaheen Bhatt, her sister, two apartments in Mumbai on the same day. They have a market value of Rs 7.68 crore.
The Bollywood actor purchased these flats in Gigi Apartments in Juhu and paid a stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh.

Also Read

Taparia family buys India's costliest apartment worth Rs 369 cr in Mumbai

Elaben Bhatt: Prominent Gandhian, founder of SEWA passes away aged 89

Buying a resale flat? Don't let the society rip you off on transfer charges

YES Bank share price flat as SBI's three-year lock-in period ends this week

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Twitter removes blue tick from celebrities' accounts across the world

Eid Ul-Fitr 2023: History, Celeration, Wishes on this holy Islamic festival

Road to Ultra return to India after five years in Mumbai on April 14

When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India? Details here

World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations


On the work front,  Alia was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. Other than these, she is working on Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, in which she co-stars with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper's directorial The Heart of Stone.

Topics : Alia Bhatt Bollywood BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Xis effort to counter US narrative falters after China envoy angers Europe

Photo: Bloomberg, Xi Jingpin
4 min read

India, China agree to speed up Ladakh standoff resolution: Chinese ministry

Bumla: Indian and Chinese soldiers jointly celebrate the New Year 2019 at Bumla along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh | Photo: PTI
4 min read

Movement from north, east to South India to ensure demographic dividend: UN

United Nations
3 min read

Warring sides in Sudan conflict agree to 72-hour ceasefire, says Blinken

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State
2 min read

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon