Visit your constituencies regularly: CM Kejriwal's message to AAP MLAs

The chief minister, arrested in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government, is in judicial custody till April 15

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, kejriwal in court

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from Tihar jail asking all AAP MLAs to visit their constituencies daily and ensure that people do not face any problems, his wife Sunita Kejriwal said on Thursday.
In a digital briefing, she said Arvind Kejriwal, in his message, said even though he was in jail, the two crore people of Delhi, who are his family, should not face any problems.
"We need to solve their problems apart from official work," Sunita Kejriwal said delivering the Delhi chief minister's message.
The chief minister, arrested in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government, is in judicial custody till April 15.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Aam Aadmi Party Sunita Kejriwal Delhi government

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:18 PM IST

