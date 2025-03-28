Friday, March 28, 2025 | 09:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Waqf Bill a 'direct assault on Muslims', part of Hindutva agenda: Owaisi

Waqf Bill a 'direct assault on Muslims', part of Hindutva agenda: Owaisi

According to the provisions of the Bill, the district collector can certify that a particular property is not a Waqf property, thereby causing Muslims to lose their claim over it, he alleged

New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Voicing strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that the Bill is a "direct assault on Muslims" and would strip them of their properties.

Addressing a gathering here, he questioned how non-Muslims could become members of the Waqf Board, as proposed by the Bill, when only Hindus and Sikhs can be members of temple and gurdwara boards, respectively.

Wearing a black armband in response to a call by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to protest against the Bill, Owaisi said, "(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is firing bullets at our chest through the Waqf Billtargeting our mosques and dargahs."  According to the provisions of the Bill, the district collector can certify that a particular property is not a Waqf property, thereby causing Muslims to lose their claim over it, he alleged.

 

"You (Centre) intend to take away the properties of Muslims. This is part of the Hindutva agenda to prevent us from following our Shariat and our religion. We are telling the government that this law is unconstitutional and violates Articles 14, 15, 26, and 29," he said, adding that Muslims "cannot stay silent" on the Bill.

Targeting BJP allies N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Nitish Kumar (JD-U), Chirag Paswan (LJP-Ram Vilas), and Jayant Chaudhary (RLD), he claimed that Muslims would "never forgive" them for "giving permission" to the BJP to attack Shariat.

He further asserted that the Bill would not be tabled if these four leaders opposed it.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reported remarks that "50 Hindus cannot feel safe among 100 Muslim families", Owaisi countered, saying that "Muslims are not a threat to Hindus, nor vice versa."  "The real threat to Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and the Constitution comes from the RSS, its ideology, Modi, and Yogi," he charged.

The objective of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 is to amend the Waqf Act 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

