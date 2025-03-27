Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Will badly affect Muslims: TN Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Bill

Will badly affect Muslims: TN Assembly passes resolution against Waqf Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024 sought to change the composition of the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards to include non-Muslim members.

MK Stalin

MK Stalin (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday, March 27, passed a resolution opposing the union government’s Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. While introducing the resolution, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the bill “will badly affect Muslims”.
 
“The Union Government is trying to amend the Waqf Bill, which will hinder the Waqf Board’s powers. This is hurting Muslim sentiments, and the Union Government does not bother about it,” Stalin said.
 
The resolution, as quoted by news agency ANI, said that people are living in religious harmony in India and the Constitution has provided rights for all people to follow their religion. “The elected governments have the right to protect it. The Assembly unanimously insists that the Union Government should recall the Waqf Amendment Bill in 2024 for the Waqf Act 1995, which will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn,” it reads.
 
 

Also Read

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Sri Lankan navy arrests 11 TN fishermen, takes them to Kangesanthurai camp

Savukku Shankar

5 held for attacking YouTuber Savukku Shankar's Chennai home: Police

cci

CCI to investigate Tasmac for 'abuse' of dominant market position

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Stopping funds of states not implementing 'PM SHRI' unjustified: Parl panel

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Rameshwaram on Ram Navmi, inaugurate Pamban Bridge

   

BJP, AIADMK criticise resolution

While opposing the resolution, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan said, “Any elected government has the power to bring any amendments. The central government has the authority to bring the amendments. We have opposed the resolution and walked out of the assembly...”
 
Meanwhile, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, “Looks like DMK is in a hurry to set a narrative based on religion, language....”
 
“... Why are the parties whose members are in the JPC not challenging Waqf in the judiciary?...why there is a rush to pass a resolution in the Assembly?...trying to instigate people...for vote bank politics is highly condemnable,” he said. 
 

Key changes in Waqf Bill

The BJP-led government introduced the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha in August, aiming to revise the structure of the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards by including non-Muslim members. The bill proposed replacing the Survey Commissioner with the Collector, granting them authority to survey Waqf properties. It stated that government property identified as ‘Waqf’ will cease to be Waqf and the finality of the tribunal’s decision was revoked, and provided for direct appeal to High Courts. The bill was the referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) whose report was adopted by the Parliament in February 2025.
 

Congress slams Waqf Bill

The Congress party has been protesting against the bill, terming it an ‘assault’ on the Constitution. Earlier this week, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is part of the BJP’s strategy and continuing attempts to damage the centuries-old bonds of social harmony in our uniquely multi-religious society.”
 
Similarly, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) protested against the bill in Patna on Wednesday, March 26, which was joined by RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, Bhim Army Founder Chandrashekhar Azad among others, reported The Indian Express.
 

More From This Section

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Maharashtra govt summons Kamra, remains silent on Solapurkar, says Uddhav

Aap

AAP announces protests across UP over liquor stores offering 'free alcohol'

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP workers protest in Ranchi over leader's murder, 9-hour bandh begins

MK Stalin, Stalin

'Political comedy': Stalin on Yogi's remarks on delimitation, language row

Mukesh Ahlawat, AAP

AAP appoints Mukesh Ahlawat as deputy leader, Jarnail Singh as general secy

Topics : Tamil Nadu Waqf Board mk stalin BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon