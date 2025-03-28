Friday, March 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AAP's education model just marketing, full of empty promises: Rekha Gupta

AAP's education model just marketing, full of empty promises: Rekha Gupta

Gupta stated that although the AAP promotes a vision of development and student engagement, the reality is that their funds are being misdirected

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister further emphasised her commitment to genuine development. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

In a strong critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday criticised the party's narrative in the education system and alleged that a staggering Rs 70 crores had been allocated solely for advertising its educational vision.

Gupta stated that although the AAP promotes a vision of development and student engagement, the reality is that their funds are being misdirected, and their excessive spending on marketing reveals their failure to make meaningful investments in the actual needs of schools and students. "Real educational reform requires tangible investments in infrastructure and quality, not just hollow promises wrapped in grand advertising campaigns," Rekha Gupta said at the Times Summit. 

 

Gupta said, "The narrative that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has constructed, claiming to prioritise happiness and extracurricular activities within our education system, is nothing more than a facade. They may promote a vision of development and well-being, but the reality reveals a stark contradiction."

"While they advocate for progressive educational reforms and enhanced student engagement, the truth is that their funds are misdirected, with an astonishing Rs 70 crores spent solely on advertising this 'vision," she said.

Adding further, she said, "This excessive expenditure highlights their failure to invest adequately in the actual needs of our schools and students. If we truly want to foster a holistic educational environment for our children, it requires tangible investments and a commitment to quality, not just empty promises cloaked in grand marketing campaigns."

The Delhi Chief Minister further emphasised her commitment to genuine development, contrasting her approach with what she described as lavish spending by others.

"As Chief Minister of Delhi, I prioritise real infrastructure that benefits our students and citizens. I've chosen to run my office from my own home to demonstrate my commitment to the people instead of spending money on unnecessary luxuries. Many citizens still lack basic amenities, including proper toilets, despite crores being spent on grand projects."

"My administration has allocated Rs 700 crores for tangible infrastructure improvements, focusing on real progress, not political rhetoric," said the Delhi CM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi government AAP education Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

