WATCH | 'Hear me carefully': Assam CM's angry outburst on child marriages

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Assam, led by Himanta Sarma, has been cracking down on child marriages since February last year

Assam CM Himanta Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Sarma in state assembly on Monday.

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, promised to completely eliminate child marriages in the northern eastern state before 2026. Sarma had an angry outburst over the issue in the state assembly, where he was seen screaming, "I would like to challenge you politically, I will shut down this shop before 2026."

"...Hear me carefully, as long as I am alive I will not let child marriage take place in Assam. I will not let this happen as long as Himanta Biswa Sarma is alive...I would like to challenge you politically, I will shut down this shop before 2026," Sarma is seen saying in a video shared by his official' X' (formerly Twitter) channel.

Assam govt repeals Muslim Marriages Act

The incident took place as the Opposition staged a walkout of the Assembly over the government's decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

The Congress and AIUDF protested against the cabinet's decision taken Friday, with the Congress suggesting that amendments could have been made to the act instead of completely discarding it.

Meanwhile, the AIUDF moved an adjournment motion seeking discussion on the decision, which Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected.

On the move, Sarma said that the decision is a step towards abolishing child marriage.

Thousands arrested over child marriage issue

The Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state has been cracking down on child marriages since February last year. Thousands have been arrested in connection with the issue on which the Sarma government has adopted a "zero tolerance" policy.

The CM also noted that another fresh drive against child marriages will be done in Assam after the Lok Sabha elections.

According to him, some of the people arrested in the matter have been imprisoned for a period of 10-15 years.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5, between 2019 and 2020, as many as 31.8 per cent of women aged between 20 and 24 in Assam were found to be married before the age of 18.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

