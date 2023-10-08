Will meet CM to discuss toll hike issue, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said he would meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to discuss the issue of toll hike against which his party workers have been protesting.

Thackeray spoke to reporters in Thane after meeting party leader Avinash Jadhav who has been on a hunger strike for the last four days to protest the toll hike that came into effect on October 1.

The MNS chief said he would meet the chief minister in the next couple of days and discuss the toll hike and other issues faced by the people of the state.

The previous Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in its election manifesto had promised to make Maharashtra free of toll, but the promise was not kept, he said.

Thackeray further claimed that Shinde had in the past filed a petition in court regarding toll and later withdrew it and questioned on whose instruction he had taken the plea back.

The MNS leader urged the citizens to retaliate and revolt to make the government realise its mistakes.

Also Read Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray PM Modi fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir: Shinde Politics overshadows governance as Shinde govt completes year in office Punjab CM Mann dares Opposition parties for a 'live debate on all issues' Sanatan Dharma in our veins, won't be silent if sentiments hurt: Bommai Tejashwi rejects charge that caste survey data was manipulated to suit RJD Will 'Gherao' CM residence on Oct 10: Sukhbir Badal on SYL Canal issue As Pradesh Congress Chief, Kamal Nath is CM face of party in MP: Surjewala

The ruling party should keep in mind that the elections are around the corner and it can't afford to anger citizens, Thackeray said.

Road repairs carried out repeatedly are a vicious cycle involving work order, tender, commission and so on, and no one can stop this, he said.

Whatever the ruling party promises during elections is a bluff. The citizens should realise this while exercising their franchise, the MNS chief said.