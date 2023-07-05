West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has sent a sealed envelope to State Election Commission Rajiva Sinha after he failed to meet him at Raj Bhavan.Sinha had stated that he is busy with election work and would not be able to visit Raj Bhavan to meet the governor, according to a report in The Indian Express.An official said that Bose had asked the SEC to come to Raj Bhavan to discuss the recent incidents of poll violence. But Sinha could not visit him due to some election work. Following this, Bose sent a sealed envelope, which contains sensitive documents, to the SEC.On Monday, Bose had given Sinha 48 hours to rein in panchayat poll violence.The governor has visited affected areas in Canning, Bhangar, and Basanti in South 24 Parganas district and Dinhata and Sitai in Cooch Behar in the state.Several people have lost their lives and many injured in poll violence in the state in the past one month.Around 56.7 million people are eligible to cast their votes in the panchayat elections in the state on July 8. The elections will be held on 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats.