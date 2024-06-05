Business Standard
'We have nothing to be ashamed of': Outgoing CM Patnaik tells BJD MLAs

Patnaik, who also heads the BJD as its president, said that his party has served the people of Odisha for the last 24 years and would continue to work for the state

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Kendrapara (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

Outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that when he took charge of Odisha 70 per cent of the state's population was living below the poverty line, and during his 24-year tenure, he brought it down to 10 per cent.
Meeting the newly-elected MLAs of his party, he said the BJD would continue to work for the state.
"When I first became the CM, 70 per cent of the people of Odisha were living below the poverty line. Now, only 10 per cent people are below it. Our efforts in agriculture and irrigation sectors and women empowerment have led to this achievement. We have nothing to be ashamed of," he told the MLAs.
Patnaik, who also heads the BJD as its president, said that his party has served the people of Odisha for the last 24 years and would continue to work for the state.
Earlier in the day, Patnaik tendered his resignation to Governor Raghubar Das, following the defeat of his party in the assembly polls.
 
 
BJP stormed to power in Odisha by securing 78 of the 147 assembly seats, while the BJD managed to win 51 seats. Congress bagged 14 constituencies and CPI (M) secured one, while three Independent candidates also emerged victorious. The results were announced on Tuesday.
Patnaik's resignation marks the end of an era in Odisha's politics. He took oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the first time on March 5, 2000, and, was re-elected four times since then.
Meanwhile, BJD MLA Arun Sahoo, who met Patnaik in the morning, said, "Naveen Patnaik has a big heart. He has asked us to serve the people of the state. We are grateful to him.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 9:42 PM IST

