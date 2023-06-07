White House remarks on Indian democracy 'tight slap' on Rahul Gandhi: BJP

The BJP took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, saying it is "ironical" that while he "shamelessly" continues to criticise India's democracy during his US visit, the White House says India is a vibrant democracy.

It is a tight slap on the "yuvraj" of the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said.

The White House said Monday that India is a vibrant democracy and anybody who happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves, as it dismissed concerns about the health of democracy in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a state visit to the US later this month.

"Isn't it ironical that while Rahul Gandhi shamelessly continues to criticise our democracy during his US visit, the White House says India is a vibrant democracy. What a tight slap on Yuvraj of the Congress. Under PM Shri Narendra Modi our democracy is safe," Islam said.

He was reacting to the comments of John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, at a news conference in Washington.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House Modi thinks he knows everything, can even sermon God: Rahul Gandhi in US If Oppn comes with a credible alternative, people may consider it: Pawar PM Modi has prioritised road development in border areas: Kiren Rijiju Opposition trying to score political points over train incident: Hardeep Maha cabinet expansion to take place before monsoon session: Shambhuraj Those in power at Centre do not like criticism: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

"India is a vibrant democracy. Anybody that, you know, happens to go to New Delhi can see that for themselves. And certainly, I would expect that strength and health of democratic institutions will be part of the discussion," Kirby said.