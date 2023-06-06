close

Those in power at Centre do not like criticism: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the BJP and its leaders, saying those in power at the Centre do not like criticism

Press Trust of India Jaipur
ashok gehlot, rajasthan congress

Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday targeted the BJP and its leaders, saying those in power at the Centre do not like criticism.

He also said Congress leaders and workers are being portrayed in such a way as if they are not Hindus.

Gehlot was addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Agricultural Products Trade Building of Rajasthan Food Trade Association here.

"A magnificent corridor of Rs 100 crore will be built in the Govind Devji temple. There is no shortage. But we, the Congress people, are being portrayed in such a way as if we are not Hindus at all. This is unfair," he said. The corridor project is being built at the Govind Devji temple here.

The senior Congress leader said, "We have no enmity with the BJP and RSS. The fight is about ideology in a democracy. Everyone has to be taken along and everyone has to be listened to. Criticism has to be tolerated. Unfortunately, the people who are in power in Delhi today do not like to listen to criticism, whereas this is the jewel of democracy."

Referring to the BJP's "agenda of making Congress-free India", Gehlot said, "What would be the ruling party without the Opposition? There will be a ruling party when there is Opposition. You people will have to understand the atmosphere prevailing in the country."

He said it is very easy to set fire, but it takes time to douse the flames.

"It takes six months to two years to build a building. If you want to demolish it, send bulldozers. This is the difference between our and their thinking. We are taking everyone along," Gehlot said.

He said the BJP talks about 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vishwas', but there is a difference between their words and deeds. "The Congress wants to run on 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' concept and its policies and programmes are the same as those given by Mahatma Gandhi".

Calling upon Rajasthan to become the country's 'number one' state by 2030, Gehlot said, "We should dream that by 2030, Rajasthan comes in the category of number one states in the country".

He said, "It can become the number one state with the way decisions are being taken by the government. We have taken excellent decisions one after the other."

Hoping to form a Congress government again in the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, the chief minister said, "I feel that this time (in the state) the government may repeat. It is now for the voters to decide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

