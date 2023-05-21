close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Will ask govt to stop funds if Bengal doesn't rename fishery scheme: Oppn

Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari said he will write to the Centre for stopping funds if the state govt does not change the name of Banga Matsya Yojana to PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leader of opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday said he will write to the Centre for stopping funds if the state government does not change the name of 'Banga Matsya Yojana' to 'PM Matsya Sampada Yojana', which was earlier renamed "illegally".

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the BJP state executive meeting, he said the TMC government renamed the centrally-sponsored scheme "illegally and unethically" just like it changed the name of 'PM Awas Yojana' to 'Bangla Awas Yojana'.

"The TMC government is doing this to get mileage from the central projects, without acknowledging the role and contribution of the Centre. Such malpractices cannot go on forever," he said.

He said he will write to Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala if the issue was not resolved at the earliest.

Alleging that Adhikari was working against the interests of West Bengal, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said, "He is instigating the BJP leaders in Delhi to deprive the people of Bengal of money. The real face of the BJP is clear to the people, who will never allow it to come to power in the state."

Sen said that it was the BJP-led government, which changed the name of 'Indira Awas Yojana' to 'PM Awas Yojana'.

Also Read

Panchayat polls: Suvendu Adhikari approaches SC against Calcutta HC order

SC rejects WB govt plea against HC order protecting Soumendu Adhikari

CVC acknowledges receipt of Suvendu's complaint against Bengal's CS

Won't answer to legal notice from non-existent 'TMC': Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu dares Bengal CM to sue him over claims of her seeking Shah's help

'K'taka poll results gave ray of hope to country', says Mehbooba Mufti

Defeating bill in RS will be semi-final for 2024 polls, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal should follow Dikshit model of engaging with officers: Ajay Maken

Nitish Kumar should stop 'daydreaming' about becoming PM, says BJP

BJP seeks votes in name of cows, but has never served them: Chhattisgarh CM

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal

First Published: May 21 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'K'taka poll results gave ray of hope to country', says Mehbooba Mufti

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addressing media during a press conference at her residence in Srinagar.
1 min read

Defeating bill in RS will be semi-final for 2024 polls, says Kejriwal

Kejriwal
6 min read

Kejriwal should follow Dikshit model of engaging with officers: Ajay Maken

Ajay Maken, Congress spokesperson
4 min read

Nitish Kumar should stop 'daydreaming' about becoming PM, says BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
2 min read

BJP seeks votes in name of cows, but has never served them: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Kerala CM releases progress report of LDF government for last 2 years

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: ANI
3 min read

President, not PM, should inaugurate new Parliament building: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi
1 min read

PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Modi
1 min read

Projects around Rs 16,000 cr completed in 4 years in Gandhinagar: Shah

Amit Shah
3 min read

Services row: Kejriwal to meet Mamata, Pawar, Uddhav to seek support

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, AAP national convenor, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon