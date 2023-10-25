Will do it: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar on merging Kanakapura with Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Wednesday asserted that he will ensure the merging of Ramanagara with Bengaluru district.

While addressing a gathering at Kanakapura, DK Shivakumar said, "You are not from Ramanagara district. You are from the Bengaluru district. Let that sink in your mind. What did I say? You are from Bengaluru district."

"We are from Bengaluru. Unnecessarily, they pushed us to Ramanagara district. Don't listen to others. We belong to Bengaluru, not Ramanagara. Not even Bengaluru rural- Bengaluru. I will do it," he added.

A contentious issue surrounding the jurisdiction of Kanakapura has come to the fore due to a heated verbal exchange between former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar.

The central point of contention is whether Kanakapura should remain part of Ramanagara district or be integrated into the state capital, Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar's recent announcement that Kanakapura will be a part of Bengaluru in the future has stirred a row.

HD Kumaraswamy accused DK Shivakumar of orchestrating a scheme to regularize alleged illegal activities around Kanakapura.

He questioned the ownership of properties in the area, the prevalence of benami transactions, and the existence of illegal encroachments. Kumaraswamy vehemently refuted DK Shivakumar's proposal to separate Kanakapura taluk from Ramanagara district and merge it with Bengaluru.

In his reply DK Shivakuma today said "I gave an open challenge to HD Kumaraswamy. I was ready to debate with Kumaraswamy. I am also ready to discuss with HD Kumaraswamy in the Assembly"

The dispute over Kanakapura's jurisdiction continues, with strong opinions on both sides regarding its potential impact on the region and its residents.

Kanakapura, about 55 km from Bengaluru, currently comes under the Ramanagara district that was created in 2007 when HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) was the chief minister. Before 2007, Kanakapura was under Bengaluru Rural district.

