Bhagwat's remarks on Manipur contradicts stance of Modi govt: Baghel

Baghel said the BJP government asserts that borders are secure under its rule while the RSS chief was pointing to role of external elements

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 2:29 PM IST
Listen to This Article

A day after the RSS chief asked if extremists from across the border were among those who committed violence in Manipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday alleged that there is a contradiction in words of Mohan Bhagwat and of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Baghel said the BJP government asserts that borders are secure under its rule while the RSS chief was pointing to role of external elements.
"On one hand, there is our Vishwaguru who says that Indian borders are safe. On the other hand, our Mohan Bhagwat says that external forces are involved in it. There are contradictions in the words of Modi ji and Bhagwat," Baghel told reporters.
Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the annual Dussehra rally in Nagpur on Tuesday, hinted at the role of external elements behind the unrest in Manipur.
"If we look at the current situation of Manipur, this fact becomes obvious. How did this mutual discord and hatred suddenly erupt in Manipur, which had been peaceful for almost a decade? Were there extremists from across the border also among those who committed violence? Why, and by whom, was an attempt made to give a communal tinge to this mutual conflict between the Manipuri Meitei and Kuki communities, who were apprehensive about the future of their existence?" Bhagwat asked.
"Who has a vested interest in trying to drag and besmirch an organization like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which has been engaged in serving everyone without any bias for years, into this unfortunate incident without any reason? Which foreign powers may be interested in taking advantage of such unrest and instability in Manipur," he added.
The RSS chief asked why the violence had erupted and continued even though there was a state government that wanted to maintain the peace that had prevailed over the last nine years.
"Does the geopolitics of Southeast Asia also have a role in these events? Despite there being a strong government in the country, on whose strength and instigation has this violence continued unabated for so many days? Why did this violence erupt and continue even though there was a state government that wanted to maintain the peace that had prevailed over the last nine years?

"Now, when people on both sides of the conflict are seeking peace, which are these forces that are attempting to trigger hatred and violence by causing an incident as soon as any positive step is seen being taken in that direction? Multidimensional efforts will be required to solve this grave problem. To resolve this problem, we would need a strong political will, concurrent actions and efficiency," Bhagwat added.
The RSS chief said that civil society will also have to play a special role in bridging the gap of mutual distrust that has arisen due to the unfortunate situation between the two communities.
"We are proud of our Swayamsevaks and activists, who made tremendous efforts in a calm and composed manner to help and take care of everyone in this terrible and disturbing situation in Manipur," he said.
Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, days after the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding Meitei community in the state to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

