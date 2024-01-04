Sensex (    %)
                        
Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, likely to join Cong on 4 Jan

Asked whether she is joining the Congress on January 4, Sharmila told reporters upon her arrival at the Delhi airport, "Yes, looks like it"

Photo: ANI

Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Y S Sharmila, founder of YSR Telangana Party, is likely to join the Congress here Thursday morning, sources said.
Sharmila arrived here on Wednesday night.
The Congress said a "very eminent personality" will join the party at 10.30 AM, Thursday at AICC headquarters here.
Asked whether she is joining the Congress on January 4, Sharmila told reporters upon her arrival at the Delhi airport, "Yes, looks like it".
On what role she would play in the party, she said "we will know tomorrow".
After chairing her party meeting on Tuesday in Hyderabad, Sharmila had said she and other leaders will meet the top leadership of the Congress including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and make a "crucial" announcement in Delhi.
Sharmila is the daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, and younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
She could be given a post in the Congress at the national level after the merger of YSRTP with the Congress.
Sharmila had announced her support to Congress during the recent assembly polls in Telangana, to end the alleged corrupt and anti-people rule of the BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Telangana govt YSR Congress YSRCP Congress Telangana

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

