Your blessings will help us work: Mamata to people after TMC's bypoll wins

Your blessings will help us work: Mamata to people after TMC's bypoll wins

She said the results of the by-elections would help her work for the people

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday thanked the people of the state as her party, the Trinamool Congress, was on the course to bag all the six assembly seats that went to the by-elections.

She said the results of the by-elections would help her work for the people.

"I would like to thank and congratulate the 'Maa, Mati and Manush' from the bottom of my heart. Your blessings will help us work for the people in the coming days. We all are common people and that is our identity. We are not zamindars, but the custodians of the people," she posted on X.

 

According to the Election Commission, TMC has already won the Naihati, Sitai, Haroa and Madarihat seats, and was leading by big margins in Taldangra and Medinipur.

Topics : Mamata Banerjee TMC bypoll bypolls

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

