Home / Politics / Uttar Pradesh bypolls: NDA leads in 7 of 9 seats, SP trails in early trends

Uttar Pradesh bypolls: NDA leads in 7 of 9 seats, SP trails in early trends

UP bypoll results 2024: In the initial rounds of vote counting, BJP candidates led in six constituencies, while the NDA ally RLD was leading in one seat. Meanwhile, the SP was ahead in just 2 seats

Representational image. (Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

As vote counting commenced for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls on November 23, the Samajwadi Party (SP) appeared set to face a significant setback, with early trends indicating a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 
 
In the initial rounds of vote counting, BJP candidates led in six constituencies, while the NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) was leading in one seat. Meanwhile, the SP managed to take the lead in just two seats.
 

UP bypolls constituency-wise updates 

According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India, BJP’s Ramveer Singh is leading
 
in Uttar Pradesh’s Kundarki. BJP’s Sanjeev Sharma and Surender Diler are ahead in Ghaziabad and Khair, respectively. BJP candidates Suresh Awasthi, Dharmraj Nishad, and Shuchismita Maurya are leading in Sisamau, Katehari, and Majhawan.  Maharashtra Election Results Updates 
 
 
SP’s Tej Pratap Singh is leading in Karhal, while Mohd Mujtaba Siddiqui of the SP is ahead in Phulpur.
 
In Meerapur, RLD’s Mithlesh Pal is leading with 4,253 votes, followed by SP’s Sumbul Rana with 1,698 votes. Zahid Hussain of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) trails with 1,531 votes, AIMIM’s Mohd Arshad has 504 votes, and BSP’s Shahnazar stands at just 95 votes.

BSP, AIMIM drawing a blank in UP bypolls

  Several political parties participated in the bypolls. The Congress, an ally of the SP under the INDIA bloc, chose not to contest but offered its support to the SP. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested all nine seats independently, while Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) fielded candidates in most constituencies.
 
The bypolls were conducted on November 20 across nine constituencies, including Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Kundarki (Moradabad), Ghaziabad, Khair (Aligarh), Karhal (Mainpuri), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Phulpur (Prayagraj), Katehari (Ambedkarnagar), and Majhawan (Mirzapur). Counting began at 8 am under tight security, confirmed the Mainpuri District Magistrate.

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

