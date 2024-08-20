Need to maintain balance between enforcement, ease of biz: Revenue secy

The Secretary stressed the importance of maintaining a fine balance between enforcement actions and ease of doing business.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday stressed the importance of maintaining a fine balance between enforcement actions and ease of doing business while dealing with suspected GST evasion cases. Addressing the second edition of the National Conference of Enforcement Chiefs of State and Central GST formations, Malhotra also highlighted the need to track the masterminds and beneficiaries of fake input tax credit so that strict action is taken to have the necessary deterrence effect. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The meeting comes amid the ongoing special drive to detect fake GST registration. The all-India drive began on August 16 and will continue for two months.

In his address, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Sanjay Agarwal emphasised the need for enforcement agencies to stay ahead of the evaders so that the sanctity of the GST system is preserved.

He advised the enforcement units to focus on real evasion rather than interpretative issues and general industry practice.

The Conference was attended by senior officers of the Department of Revenue, CBIC, Commissioners of Commercial Tax (CCT), GST Enforcement Chiefs of the states and CEO and officers of GSTN.

Other enforcement and intelligence authorities like the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU-IND) and Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) also participated in the deliberations.