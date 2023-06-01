close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay shot at in celebratory firing during show

Popular Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay recieved a bullet injury allegedly in celebratory firing at her show in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India Saran
Nisha Upadhyay

Picture Credit: Facebook Profile Nisha Upadhyay

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Popular Bhojpuri singer Nisha Upadhyay recieved a bullet injury allegedly in celebratory firing at her show in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Sendurva village in Janta Bazar police station area on Tuesday but it came to light after videos from the show went viral on social media, they said.

Upadhyay was hit on her left thigh and was admitted to a private hospital in Patna after the incident, they added.

"No complaint was lodged regarding this incident. I have also come to know about it from social media. Further information is being gathered," said Nasruddin Khan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Janta Bazar.

Her condition is now stated to be stable.

Condemning it, Art and Culture Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai told PTI that celebratory firing was a criminal offence and people must understand it.

Also Read

2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28

Bihar hooch tragedy: Eight more die in two other districts; over 30 dead

Biden intends to nominate Nisha Biswal to US govt's top administrative post

5 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Chhapra, say police

NHRC notice to Bihar govt, state police chief over Saran hooch tragedy

Security tightened ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary in Punjab

Changes in visa rules won't impact undergrad students, says UK minister

Atishi gets public relations dept, total portfolios under her rise to 9

EWS, DG seats in school to go waste on neighbourhood criteria: Delhi HC

EAM calls on BRICS nations to demonstrate sincerity in reforming UNSC

"I have been informed about it. It's highly condemnable and action must be initiated against the accused. People must know that celebratory firing even with licensed guns at public gatherings, religious places, weddings or other functions is a criminal offence. The accused must be punished," he said.

"I am sure that the police will examine how the incident took place, who all were involved in the firing, and how the gunshot was fired," he added.

Despite repeated attempts, Upadhyay's family could not be reached for a comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shooting

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon