EWS, DG seats in school to go waste on neighbourhood criteria: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday heard some important cases during which it said that the whole purpose of reservation of seats for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Disadvantaged Category (DG) will be defeated if seats for them in schools are allowed to go to waste on account of neighbourhood criteria, the high court has said and ordered a school to admit two students who lived some distance away.
Following are some other important cases that were heard today:
- In a setback to BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, the Delhi High Court refused to grant a stay on an investigation in a case of an alleged Rs 81 crore fraud based on a complaint by the fintech unicorn.
However, the High Court issued notice to the Delhi Police and BharatPe on a plea by Grovers seeking a quashing of the FIR, as well as the application seeking a stay of the investigation.
- In another news the court asked former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in cases related to alleged irregularities in the city government's excise policy, to explain why he chose to withdraw the policy when it was claimed to be "so good".
The counsel for Sisodia submitted the policy was rolled back after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor did not let liquor vends open in "non-conforming" zones, leading to losses. He claimed vends were allowed to operate in such areas under the earlier policy which was in place for ten years.
- The court has directed SpiceJet to forthwith deposit Rs 75 crore to be paid to media baron Kalanidhi Maran and his Kal Airways towards interest on the arbitral award of Rs 578 crore.
It also said, "Since the judgment debtor (SpiceJet) had failed to pay an amount of Rs 75 crores to decree holder (Maran and Kal Airways), hence in terms of para 15 (ii) of the order dated February 13, 2023, of the Supreme Court, there is no other alternative except to call upon the judgment debtors to deposit the entire outstanding amount qua interest forthwith, thus is so directed. Affidavit of assets be also filed within four weeks from today, Justice Yogesh Khanna said in an order passed on May 29."