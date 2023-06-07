close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Demand for machine tools on rise in many sectors: Industry official

The production in the industry has seen an estimated 40 per cent year-on-year growth in FY2021-22 while consumption recorded a 30 per cent rise in the same period

Press Trust of India Chennai
Machine tools

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The demand for machine tools has been increasing among many industries including aerospace, defence, infrastructure, railways, and power, industry officials said here on Wednesday.

There has been a strong rebound in domestic production with annual growth rates, as per the index of industrial production (IIP) becoming positive in FY2021-22 after showing a negative growth due to the covid-19 outbreak.

The production in the industry has seen an estimated 40 per cent year-on-year growth in FY2021-22 while consumption recorded a 30 per cent rise in the same period.

Senior leaders of the industry led by Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (AIEMA) President T Nalangilli, ACMEE Chairman K Sai Sathya Kumar, ACMEE convenor P S Ramesh were here to announce the 15th edition of ACMEE 2023 scheduled to be held between June 15 to 19 in Chennai.

ACMEE stands for -- Automobile and Ancillaries, Consultancy and Services, Machinery and Machine Tools, Electrical and Electronics, Energy and Environment. AIEMA conducts the event focusing on exhibiting the latest in machine tool technology with a view to help industry modernize and promote investments.

"We are conducting ACMEE 2023 in a business climate that is bound to result in strong interest from industry. This exhibition will enable entrepreneurs to see the latest in machine tools and production technology from all over the world," ACMEE 2023 chairman K Sai Sathya Kumar said.

Also Read

Aero India 2023: India rejuvenated defence mfg sector in 8-9 yrs, says PM

Defence, aerospace exports treble to Rs 12,815 cr in 5 years: Govt

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

Need to promote innovations useful for defence, civil sectors: Rajnath

Udayshivakumar Infra IPO: Shares to be allotted today; learn how to check

Air ticket price can't escalate beyond what is justifiable: Scindia

India's green goal offers companies $500 bn opportunity, says ReNew CEO

YES Bank aims to expand margins by 100 bps in next 3 years, says MD

Almost half of big MNCs plan to cut office space in next three years

Cabinet approves Rs 2,980 cr for Exploration of Coal and Lignite scheme

Governor R N Ravi is scheduled to inaugurate the five-day event on June 15 in the presence of Daimler India Commercial Vehicle Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya, Schunk Intec India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Satish Sadasivan.

The objective of ACMEE 2023 is to provide an opportunity for industry to see the latest in machine tools and manufacturing technology from all over the world.

The theme for the event would be 'Smart Manufacturing' for the third consecutive time.

The latest edition of the theme would witness the setting up of a 'financial lounge' for the first time in which seven financial institutions would be available to transact business.

ACMEE 2023 convenor P S Ramesh said the event would have 435 participants and delegates from various countries including Belgium, Canada, China, Czech Republic were expected to take part.

"We also expect to generate business worth Rs 650 crore (during the event)," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Index of Industrial Production

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's 5G smartphone sales hit 50% market for first time: Report

Image
1 min read

Government extends timeline for submitting bids for OALP Round-VIII

Image
2 min read

'Massive opportunities' in vibrant Indian aviation market, says IATA

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

Image
4 min read

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

Image
3 min read

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon