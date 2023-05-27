Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd's net profit has risen 74 per cent to Rs 190.31 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year.
Its net profit stood at Rs 109.17 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income rose to Rs 1,839.86 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 from Rs 1,195.08 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd is into sugar as well as engineered-to-order high speed gears & gearboxes. It is also into water and wastewater management business.
During the full 2022-23 fiscal, the net profit jumped to Rs 1,791.80 crore from Rs 424.06 crore in the previous year.
Total income grew to Rs 6,390.51 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 4,716.23 crore in the previous year.
