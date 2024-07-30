Business Standard
Argentine athlete couple's dreamy proposal at Paris Olympics goes viral

An Argentine athlete couple's dreamy proposal at the grand opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 went viral over the Internet. Watch the video here

Argentine athlete couple’s dreamy proposal at Paris Olympics

Argentine athlete couple’s dreamy proposal at Paris Olympics

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The official X account of the Olympic Games shared a post about the romantic moment between two Argentinian athletes who fell in love. Social media users couldn’t hold themselves sharing their love and best wishes for the couple. 

The incident is from the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 that was held on July 26, 2024. Several athletes gathered in Paris to witness the grand opening along with some heartwarming moments, including a romantic proposal between Argentine handball player Pablo Simonet who proposed to his girlfriend Maria Campoy, an Argentina women's hockey team member, at the grand event. 
The official account of X posted a video documenting the couple's "special moment" that has garnered over 109k views on social media.

The caption of the post reads, "The first marriage proposal at the #Paris2024 Olympic Village! Pablo Simonet and Pilar Campoy had a very special moment surrounded by their handball and hockey teammates from Argentina. Congratulations, you two! All the best!"

Watch the video here:


In the viral video, Simonet could be seen kneeling to propose to his girlfriend, Campoy, a moment that brought smiles and cheers from the audience. In response to the proposal, she joyfully said "yes".

The Argentina player also shared this special moment on his Instagram account and expressed his happiness, he said that the love of his life agreed to marry him, which he described as a dream setting. He also extended his gratitude to friends and acquaintances making the moment memorable. 

Watch the post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As soon as the athlete shared his magical moment, his Instagram comment section filled with congratulatory messages. Check out some of the comments below:

One of the users wrote, “Olympic rings and engagement rings!”

“Congratulations guys what a beautiful moment,” another user wrote. 

A third user commented, “Genius @pablitosimon ! Sensitivity and love are not common currencies in today's life. May you be very happy”.

“Congratulations friends what a beautiful joy let's go, it's coming,” wrote another.

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

