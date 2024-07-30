Viral Video: Students fanning teacher in UP school sparks outrage

The video of an incident in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh where a primary school teacher was caught sleeping in the classroom with students waving hand-held fans around her has gone viral. The video created an uproar, after which the teacher, namely Dimple Bansal, was suspended.

This incident came to light at a government school in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. The teacher was caught on camera taking a nap while students present in the classroom fanned her with handheld fans. The video incident raised serious questions about the quality of education in government schools.





A debate has started online since the video that was shared on July 27 went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). The video has garnered close to 12000 views and around 200 likes. Many X users also shared their thoughts in the comment section of the viral video urging them to take some strict actions against the teacher.

Another video of the same teacher has also gone viral where she could be seen beating students. The Block Education Officer confirmed that both viral videos show the same teacher, but the latter one was an older one.

District Basic Education Officer Rakesh Singh told news agency ANI that the teacher had fallen from the chair and children were fanning her as she required immediate medical attention.

"The investigation found that the claim of fanning was not true; the teacher had fallen from a chair, and the children were fanning her as she needed first aid," Singh said.

However many reports claimed that the teacher has been suspended.

How did netizens react?

One of the users wrote, "When these children grow up they look for leaked question papers to answer since they don’t have a strong education foundation."

"No Wonder teachers in UP were whining about timings and other things. This woman is on a paid holiday, to keep children uneducated," another user added.

A third user said, "Be human. That teacher was unwell due to heat stroke . What was wrong if her students helped her to get well ?"