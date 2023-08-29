Happy Onam 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Celebration, Special Dishes and Sweets

In India, Onam is one of the most vibrant harvest festivals. The day celebrates the arrival of King Mahabali to his kingdom every year. In Kerala, floral arrangements known as pookalams, Thiruvathira Kali, and Vallamkali are used to mark the festival.

Other highlights of the culturally rich festival include colourful processions, traditional feasts and folk performances known as sadhya, and community gatherings.

Onam 2023: Overview

This year Onam started on August 20 (Sunday) and will end on August 31 (Thursday). As per Drik Panchang, the Thiruvonam Nakshatram will start on August 29 at 2:43 am and end at 11:50 pm. The beginning of the New Year, also known as Kolla Varsham, is marked by this celebration. It honours Vamana, Lord Vishnu's avatar and the arrival of King Mahabali.

The vibrant celebration takes place during the Malayali calendar's Chingam month, which falls between August and September. It lasts for ten days. The celebration of the benevolent demon King Mahabali, also known as Maveli, and his joyous return to the cherished land of Kerala is at the heart of this festival.

How is Onam celebrated in Kerala?

To commemorate the beloved King Mahabali's return home, the people of Kerala celebrate Onam annually. The festivals go on for ten days, with a few rituals happening accordingly. During the celebration, individuals get up early, take bath, deep clean their homes, brighten with lights and flowers, make Pookalam, prepare Onam Sadhya with seasonal vegetables, and paint complex designs on their front doors with rice flour batter.

Also, people dress up in new clothes, give jewellery and traditional clothes to loved ones during Onam celebrations. Women wear Kasavu sarees, while men purchase mundu and boys prefer Pattu Pavada. Onakalikal (a variety of games played during the festival), Vallamkali (a boat race), Pulikali (a tableau with actors dressed as tigers and hunters), and archery during Onam are additional cultural activities that people enjoy.

What are the dishes and sweets being served in Onam Sadhya or Onasadya?

Onam Sadhya or Onasadya is a significant part of Onam festivities, featuring more than 26 dishes ready with the assistance of all the relatives and eaten with hands on a banana leaf.

It consists of more than 60 ingredients and includes curries, fried vegetables, sweet dishes, and more. It extensively covers all the flavor profiles like sweet, sour, salty, and spicy, and utilizes a ton of regional ingredients, including coconut, yams, jaggery and a wide range of lentils.

The main dishes has Pappadam, Sambhar, Pulissery, Kaalan, Morru Kachiyatha, Kichadi, Rasam, Upperi, Sharkara Varatti, Inji Curry, Mango Curry, Naranga Curry, Pachadi, Olan, Ellisheri, Avial, Thoran, Chor, Parripu Curry, Chena Mezhkkupuratti, Kootu Curry, Neyy, Inji Thayir, Poovan Pazham, Palada Pradhaman, Pazham Pradhaman.

Happy Onam: Wishes and Messages

• May this Onam bring new positive energies and happiness into your life and household.

• On this auspicious day, I wish you a joyous Onam. Have a happy holiday with your family.

• Let this holiday season bring you good fortune, joy, and peace of mind.

• Please accept my heartfelt greetings and blessings for you and your family.

• I hope Lord Mahabali brings you much happiness and success.

Onam 2023: Quotes

"Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness."

"When Onam is here, happiness is in the air. Let the sweet frangipani bloom and shine in every heart."

"Let the colours and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy."

"Onam brings with it the promise of abundance, happiness, and prosperity. May your life be as colourful as the Pookalam".

"As the pookalam blooms with flowers of every hue, may your life be filled with all the joys of nature."