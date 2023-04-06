Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja Timing, Rituals, History, Importance, Wishes



Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will be observed on April 6 this year. In India and among the Hindu diaspora outside of the country, this is one of the most widely observed festivals. On Lord Hanuman's birthday, the powerful deity and ardent devotee of Lord Rama, a significant Hindu festival is held every year. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious day is observed on Purnima Tithi, the day of the full moon in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: History and Importance



The importance of Lord Hanuman's virtues, such as loyalty, courage, and selflessness, is what gives Hanuman Jayanti significance. Devotees hold the belief that Lord Hanuman grants them knowledge and protection from all evil. On Lord Hanuman's birthday, devotees pay homage to him and pray for success and prosperity all around. Lord Hanuman's blessings must be sought and gratitude should be expressed on this auspicious day. Hanuman Jayanti, according to Hindu mythology, originated during the Treta Yuga. Master Hanuman assumed a critical part in Ruler Rama's life. Lord Hanuman is well known for his strength, agility, and unwavering devotion. He is regarded as Lord Shiva's incarnation, who was born as a monkey to serve Lord Rama during his exile.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Time (mahurat)



The Drik Panchang says that Hanuman was born at sunrise. Devotees flock to the temples in the early morning on Hanuman Jayanti. The Purnima tithi will be observed this year from April 5 at 9:19 AM to April 6 at 10:04 AM. Prayers, rituals, and offerings typically mark the beginning of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations early in the morning. The Shubh Muhurat for Hanuman Jayanti fluctuates consistently and is resolved in light of the place of stars and planets.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Rituals



The reading of the Ramayana, which tells the story of Lord Rama's journey with Hanuman, is another important part of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Enthusiasts also coordinate parades out of appreciation for Ruler Hanuman. A lot of devotees take a vow of silence known as maun vrat and spend the day in prayer and meditation. Devotees seek Lord Hanuman's blessings by offering specialized prayers and performing puja rituals on this day. The day begins with a bath and prayers for Hanuman and Lord Rama. Devotees attend Hanuman temples and observe a daylong fast. They offer vermilion, desserts, flowers, and fruits to the god and chant hanuman Chalisa.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Wishes

• I pray that Lord Hanuman will bestow his blessings on you and your family. Everyone, have a joyous Hanumana Jayanti! • Take on the strength and bravery of Lord Hanuman. A happy and prosperous Hanuman Jayanti to you!