Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja Timing, Rituals, History, Importance, Wishes

The Purnima tithi will also be observed from 9:19 AM on April 5 to 10:04 AM on April 6 during Hanuman Jayanti 2023. Prayers, rituals, and offerings typically mark the beginning of the celebrations ear

Sonika Nitin Nimje Delhi
Hanuman Jayanti 2023

Hanuman Jayanti 2023 (Image: Twitter)

Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 1:58 PM IST
On Lord Hanuman's birthday, the powerful deity and ardent devotee of Lord Rama, a significant Hindu festival is held every year. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious day is observed on Purnima Tithi, the day of the full moon in Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month.
Hanuman Jayanti 2023 will be observed on April 6 this year. In India and among the Hindu diaspora outside of the country, this is one of the most widely observed festivals.


Hanuman Jayanti 2023: History and Importance

Hanuman Jayanti, according to Hindu mythology, originated during the Treta Yuga. Master Hanuman assumed a critical part in Ruler Rama's life. Lord Hanuman is well known for his strength, agility, and unwavering devotion. He is regarded as Lord Shiva's incarnation, who was born as a monkey to serve Lord Rama during his exile.
The importance of Lord Hanuman's virtues, such as loyalty, courage, and selflessness, is what gives Hanuman Jayanti significance. Devotees hold the belief that Lord Hanuman grants them knowledge and protection from all evil. On Lord Hanuman's birthday, devotees pay homage to him and pray for success and prosperity all around. Lord Hanuman's blessings must be sought and gratitude should be expressed on this auspicious day.


Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Time (mahurat)

Prayers, rituals, and offerings typically mark the beginning of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations early in the morning. The Shubh Muhurat for Hanuman Jayanti fluctuates consistently and is resolved in light of the place of stars and planets.
The Drik Panchang says that Hanuman was born at sunrise. Devotees flock to the temples in the early morning on Hanuman Jayanti. The Purnima tithi will be observed this year from April 5 at 9:19 AM to April 6 at 10:04 AM.

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Rituals

Devotees seek Lord Hanuman's blessings by offering specialized prayers and performing puja rituals on this day. The day begins with a bath and prayers for Hanuman and Lord Rama. Devotees attend Hanuman temples and observe a daylong fast. They offer vermilion, desserts, flowers, and fruits to the god and chant hanuman Chalisa.
The reading of the Ramayana, which tells the story of Lord Rama's journey with Hanuman, is another important part of the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Enthusiasts also coordinate parades out of appreciation for Ruler Hanuman. A lot of devotees take a vow of silence known as maun vrat and spend the day in prayer and meditation.


Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Wishes

    • Take on the strength and bravery of Lord Hanuman. A happy and prosperous Hanuman Jayanti to you!
    • I pray that Lord Hanuman will bestow his blessings on you and your family. Everyone, have a joyous Hanumana Jayanti!
    • A Hindu mantra is Om Shri Hanumate Namah. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your loved ones!
    • May Anjaniputra grant you wisdom and strength. Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates Hanuman's birth, so happy Hanuman Jayanti. 

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

