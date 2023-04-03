Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 things you must know

The Maratha Empire was founded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who was renowned for his war strategies, administrative abilities, heroism, and other gallantry skills. He was born on February 19, 1630, in present-day Maharashtra, to the Bhonsle Maratha family.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's death anniversary is observed every year on April 3, in memory of the Maratha warrior king's bravery on the battlefield.