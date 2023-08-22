Confirmation

Madras Day 2023: Date, History, Importance, Celebration, Interesting facts

As per the Madras Day founders, the primary purpose of observing 'Madras Day' is to focus on the city, its past, its present, the heritage and history

Madras Day 2023

Madras Day 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Every year, August 22 is observed as Madras Day to celebrate the foundation of Madras city in Tamil Nadu in 1639, and therefore, this year marks the 384th anniversary of the foundation of the city. Madras Day started to be celebrated in 2004 by the efforts of a small group of people from the city.

The city’s establishment day is to commend the profound legacy and cultural importance of this incredible city. This 22nd August 2023 will be the 20th anniversary of the celebration of Madras Day. 

Madras Day: History

The idea to celebrate this day was put forward by journalists Shashi Nair and Vincent D'Souza and historian S. Muthiah in 2004 while they were going to the trustees’ meeting of the Chennai Heritage foundation. The concept was based on the celebration of Mylapore festival every year in January by Vincent D'Souza. The festival is very popular among the people of Chennai and an important day celebrating the city’s origin and culture.

The people thought a festival should similarly be dedicated to the creation of Madras city, and it was accordingly decided to observe August 22 as the Madras Day. It has been celebrated since 2004. The day at first began with around five events in 2004 but developed gradually to more than 60 events in 2007. Madras Day is being celebrated with immense enthusiasm by the people of Chennai every year, and its popularity is growing among people, who are now demanding the celebration of Madras Week and Madras Month.

Madras Day 2023: Importance

Madras Day celebrates the establishment of Madras city when it was bought by the East India Company from the viceroy of the Vijayanagar Empire. The day essentially offers a stage to commemorate the foundation of this wonderful city of Madras, presently Chennai, and its vast heritage and rich history.

As per the Madras Day founders, "the primary motive of celebrating ‘Madras Day’ is to focus on the city, its past and its present." With the enthusiasm for Madras Day celebrations on the rise among youth, demands to rename Madras Day to Madras Week, or even Madras Month are growing.

Happy Madras Day 2023: Celebration 

The celebration of Madras Day concentrates on the past and present of the city and everybody from communities to gatherings, organizations and people are urged to take active part in the festivities. Numerous occasions including public discussions, legacy walks, public performances, poetry reading sessions, food celebrations and special projects are coordinated on the event of Madras Day. Apart from this narrative film challenge, tree walks, field trips, photographic competitions, interactive media shows, tests, and so on are likewise coordinated by different social societies.

People or gatherings of people also arrange similar occasions with their circles and families. The day even has its own site www.themadrasday.in where individuals share their perspectives on the history and festivity of this important day. There is also a sale of a remarkable design T-Shirt by Mylapore Times during Madras Week that is chosen through open competition.

Madras: 5 Interesting facts 

    1. Chennai is the main city in South Asia and India to figure in the "52 spots to roam around the world" by The New York Times.

    2. The East India Company made Fort St. George in Chennai, the first significant English settlement in India.

    3. The Madras High Court building is the second biggest judicial structure in the world.

    4. Marina Beach in Chennai is the second longest beach in the world.

    5. Madras was the main Indian city to be attacked during World War I. German forces launched the attack.

Topics : Chennai Tamil Nadu Tradition Today News Top 10 headlines

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

