close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

National Best Friends Day: History, Importance and Ways to Celebrate

National Best Friends Day is a good time to stop and think about the wonderful friends who brighten our lives. They are the ones who fully comprehend you and support you through every phase of life

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
National Best Friends Day

National Best Friends Day. Illustration by Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In the United States and Canada, National Best Friends Day is a special day on June 8 to recognize and honour cherished friendships. This day gives us a potential chance to offer thanks to the friends who essentially affect our lives and to praise the delight and support that friendship brings.
The best friends we choose are like our family. Best friends, whether near or far, old or new, help us get through life, stand by our side like a rock, offer us a shoulder to cry on, celebrate our happiest times as they do, and treat us with unconditional love. While there are numerous ways individuals celebrate their best friends globally, each culture praises their significance in our lives.

 

National Best Friends Day: History

In 1935, the Congress of the United States established a day yearly to honour close friendships. They chose June 8, which is a warm day across the country that is great for doing things outside. Since then, the custom of celebrating the day has spread to different nations. 

As a day to recognize and appreciate the friends who bring happiness, companionship, and support into each other's lives, it has gained popularity in recent years. It fills in as a suggestion to treasure and perceive the positive impact they have on one's overall being.

National Best Friends Day: Importance

Best friends have a special place in our hearts. They are the ones who fully understand us and accompany us through every stage of life. They listen with empathy, offer direction, and share our achievements and failures. They create lasting memories and shared experiences, making life more enjoyable and satisfying.

Also Read

Durga Ashtami 2023: Importance, customs, greetings to send your loved ones

Modi, Hasina to jointly inaugurate India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline

CPI(M)-Cong friendship opportunistic; BJP have an edge: Tripura CM on polls

Netanyahu wishes Modi, Indians on Holi; PM greets Israelis on Purim

National Brother's Day 2023: History, celebration and other details inside

World Brain Tumor Day 2023: Theme, Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

World Food Safety Day 2023: History, Importance, All you need to know

Gufi Paintal, best known as Shakuni Mama in Mahabharat, passes away

World environment day 2023: History, Theme, Importance, Celebration

Sachin's love affair with luxury cars continues; buys Lamborghini Urus S


It doesn't matter if your best friend is your parents, grandparents, spouse, siblings, or even a pet; the day is all about being thankful for the bond we have with them, cherishing every moment we spend together, and making new memories.

National Best Friends Day: Celebration

National Best Friends Day is not observed in a traditional manner. You can celebrate in your own unique way. If you need ideas, you can always go out with your friends to have a drink, give each other meaningful gifts, participate in an activity, meet at your favourite restaurant to spend some time together, or post pictures of yourself together on social media.

Topics : Friendship Relationship Social life

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US' Antony Blinken announces $150M aid for Syria, Iraq at Saudi conference

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State
4 min read

Crackdown on FDCs continues, latest ban to affect Rs 824 cr market: Study

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab
3 min read

Delhi police step up sexual harassment probe of wrestling chief Bhushan

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
3 min read

Automobile emission leading cause of recorded air pollution: IITR study

india population, population, delhi
2 min read

Google launches 4 generative artificial intelligence consulting offerings

Google passkeys
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI cuts FY24 inflation projection

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
3 min read

RBI Monetary Policy set to be announced today; here's what to expect

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600

Sensex sinks 294 pts as RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Nifty nears 18,600
1 min read

Adani stocks gain up to 5% after stock exchanges widen circuit filters

Adani, Adani Group
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon