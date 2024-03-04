Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Panic in Tamil Nadu as 2 schools get bomb threat emails, probe on

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the sender of the email and the caller behind the hoax

Delhi police team patrol on New Year's eve at Connaught Place in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Representative Image

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two schools in Tamil Nadu, the PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore and a private school in Kancheepuram district, received bomb threats, causing alarm among students, teachers, and parents, a report by India Today said.

The PSBB Millennium School received a threatening email on Sunday night, while the private school in Kancheepuram received a hoax call on Monday morning.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Upon receiving the threats, police and bomb squad personnel immediately arrived at the PSBB Millennium School to conduct a thorough investigation. However, no explosives were found on the premises.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation to identify the sender of the email and the caller behind the hoax.

With class 11 examinations currently in progress, the police have also increased security measures at both schools.

Earlier in February, a total of 13 private schools in Chennai received a bomb threat through email. The incident prompted parents to rush to schools to pick up their children.

According to the police, the emails were received in schools around the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) limits. It added that Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) were dispatched, and the threat turned out to be a hoax.

"Today [08.02.2024] by 10.00 hrs., an unknown person sent a bomb threat mail to 13 private schools functioning within GCP limits informing that a powerful bomb had been placed and to take steps to send out the children from the schools," the Chennai Police said in a statement.

The police said that various teams of local police and the BDDS squad, along with sniffer dogs, were dispatched, and searches were conducted.

"Searches revealed that no bomb was found and that the email threat is said to be a hoax," the police said.

"A case has been registered with the Greater Chennai Police Cyber Crime Wing regarding the above hoax email threat, and an intensive investigation is being carried out to nab the person who sent the email," it added.

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Who are Jehovah's Witnesses, the community targeted in Kerala serial blasts

Stocks to Watch today: HDFC Bank, Grasim, JFS, Sugar, Ceat, SpiceJet, BoM

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

Vitamin B12 supplements market on steady growth in India, shows data

Tourists in Himachal's Spiti shifted to safer places; 650 roads closed

Farmers will remain at borders until govt opens roads: Sarwan Singh Pandher

National Safety Day 2024: Know history, significance, theme and more

Protesting farmers set for nationwide 'Rail Roko'; Delhi march in focus

Topics : Tamil Nadu school Bomb Threat Calls BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon