Road to Ultra return to India after five years in Mumbai on April 14

Road to Ultra was warmly welcomed by Indian music lovers after 5 years. Artists like KSHMR, Afrojack, and James Hype among others lined up for the show

Sudeep Singh Rawat
A music creator earns $1 from 58 hours of streaming video on YouTube. Photo: iSTOCK

Road to Ultra held in Mumbai last friday

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
The world-renowned international music festival, Road to Ultra came to Mumbai City after five years with a stellar line-up that includes the likes of Afrojack and KSHMR, among others.
Large gatherings of crowds make their presence felt in the one-day festival on April 14 at NESCO Centre in Mumbai. All the music lovers were present at NESCO Centre in Goregaon last Friday to enjoy the overdose of music.

Previously, Road to Ultra was held in the year 2017, it was a massive success at that time, and since then, fans were waiting for the next edition.
This time the festival featured top music artists from across the globe. The performer list includes the swift comebacks of DJ producers like Afrojack and KSHMR, James Hype, a British house DJ making his India debut, Teri Miko, and various artists.

DJ KSHMR added desi flavour to the event

DJ KSHMR along with his favourite tracks, also played some unreleased tracks of artists like Badshsh, Raja Kumar, and MC Stan.
The unannounced track quickly went viral and was loved by the fans present there. They were enjoying the newest songs of their favourites and the collaboration of KSHMR.

He made the night unforgettable for the fans by adding desi flavour. He also did his amazing take on 'Naatu Naatu' and 'Oo Antava.'

Foods and beverages also available for the audience

The large gathering enjoyed the event, and they also loved the wide range of food and beverage options available from popular vendors.

The organisers of the event ensured that the event completes peacefully as the event adhered to strict safety and security measures with a trained team overseeing the proceedings. It was a hassle-free experience for all the festival goers. 
Fans already started waiting for Road to Ultra's next event.

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

