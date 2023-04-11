Twitter chief Elon Musk starts following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

The world's second-richest person and Twitter chief has begun following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the microblogging platform. A Twitter handle @elon_alerts, which shares real-time automated notifications for new Elon Musk Likes, Replies & Account updates, shared a post on Twitter yesterday stating, "Elon Musk is now following Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)."
The news soon gained traction and went viral on the microblogging platform. Musk is the most followed person on Twitter with 134.4 million followers. He followed 194 accounts on Twitter, including that of PM Modi, the eighth most followed person, with 87.8 million followers. Modi himself is following 2,535 accounts so far.
Is Tesla starting a factory in India?
The recent development sparked speculation on Twitter, with some users expecting Tesla to set up shop in India. Many users shared their thoughts after this. One user quizzed, "What made Elon Musk follow Narendra Modi of India? Can we expect a factory there $TSLA. Let's see."
While another user commented, "Thanks Elon Musk! As our PM Modiji is taking efforts to make our country better, prosperous, progressive & improve people' lives, Elon Musk is also striving for making world sane, wokism free, assuring good society & better future life for today's children. Wish both best wishes!"
Earlier, Musk had said Tesla wouldn't make electric cars in India unless it was first allowed to sell and service them locally.
On the other hand, Indian Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, clarified that the government will only allow Tesla to sell cars in India if it manufactures electric vehicles in India.