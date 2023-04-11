close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Twitter chief Elon Musk starts following PM Modi on Twitter, users react

Elon Musk is now following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, sparking rumours that Musk wants to set up a Tesla factory in India

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The world's second-richest person and Twitter chief has begun following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the microblogging platform. A Twitter handle @elon_alerts, which shares real-time automated notifications for new Elon Musk Likes, Replies & Account updates, shared a post on Twitter yesterday stating, "Elon Musk is now following Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)."
The news soon gained traction and went viral on the microblogging platform. Musk is the most followed person on Twitter with 134.4 million followers. He followed 194 accounts on Twitter, including that of PM Modi, the eighth most followed person, with 87.8 million followers. Modi himself is following 2,535 accounts so far.

Is Tesla starting a factory in India?

The recent development sparked speculation on Twitter, with some users expecting Tesla to set up shop in India. Many users shared their thoughts after this. One user quizzed, "What made Elon Musk follow Narendra Modi of India? Can we expect a factory there $TSLA. Let's see."
While another user commented, "Thanks Elon Musk! As our PM Modiji is taking efforts to make our country better, prosperous, progressive & improve people' lives, Elon Musk is also striving for making world sane, wokism free, assuring good society & better future life for today's children. Wish both best wishes!"

Earlier, Musk had said Tesla wouldn't make electric cars in India unless it was first allowed to sell and service them locally.
On the other hand, Indian Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, clarified that the government will only allow Tesla to sell cars in India if it manufactures electric vehicles in India.

Also Read

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Is Elon Musk rewriting the HR rulebook at Twitter?

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

In call with bankers, Musk pledges to close Twitter deal by Friday

Is Elon Musk mismanaging Twitter?

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti: Lesser known facts about this social activist

Salman Khan gets bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV for safety: Details here

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja Timing, Rituals, History, Importance, Wishes

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival


Topics : Narendra Modi | Elon Musk | Twitter

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon