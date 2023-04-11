close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti: Lesser known facts about this social activist

Phule was known as Dr B R Ambedkar's right hand man. According to Ambedkar, the social activist was a major inspiration and the most influential figure in the creation of the Indian Constitution

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Jyotirao Phule Jayanti

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2023

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti is celebrated each year on April 11. He was an anti-caste activist, writer, thinker, and social reformer who was born in Maharashtra. In India, Jyotiba Phule Jayanti is celebrated annually to honour his efforts and contributions in fostering social change. The nation's citizens must have a better understanding of the multi-faceted social reformer on this day. Jyotiba, as he was usually known, and his wife, Savitribai Phule worked for ladies' schooling in India. They were the first to make it possible for ladies to attend classes.
On Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birthday, we should all remember and celebrate his contributions to society. We must also consider the difficulties he faced and the sacrifices he made during his time as a social reformer.
 

Who was Jyotirao Phule?

Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was born in Satara district of Maharashtra on April 11, 1827. Originally known as the "Gorhay" family, Jyotirao's family belonged to the "Mali" caste. Brahmins kept away from Malis socially as they looked upon them as lower-caste people. The family was given the name "Phule" because Jyotirao's father and uncles were florists. Jyotirao was just nine months old when his mother died.
Jyotirao was a talented man but had financial difficulties that forced him to drop out of school at a young age. He began working on the family farm with his father. The young genius's skill impressed a neighbour, who convinced his father to enrol him in school. Mahatma Jyotirao Phule attended the Scottish Mission High School in Poona in 1841 and graduated in 1847. He became close friends for life with Sadashiv Ballal Govande, a Brahmin he met there. Jyotirao wed Savitribai when he was just thirteen years old.

Jyotirao "Jyotiba" Govindrao Phule was a well-known social reformer and thinker in India in the nineteenth century. He led the movement against the widespread caste system in India. He revolted against the rule of the Brahmins and fought for the rights of peasants and other members of lower castes. Phule got the honorific "Mahatma" from individual reformer Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar of Bombay. Throughout his life in India, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule fought for women's education and rights.

 

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2023: Interesting facts


• Phule was inspired by Thomas Paine's book "The Rights of Man" to come to the conclusion that education was the only way to liberate and raise an oppressed minority.

Also Read

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

Pilot demands action over corruption during BJP rule in Rajasthan

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones

Jayanti Chauhan to head Bisleri International after Tatas walk out

Salman Khan gets bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV for safety: Details here

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja Timing, Rituals, History, Importance, Wishes

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 things you must know

     
• Jyotirao Govindrao Phule opened his first school exclusively for girls in Poona (present day Pune). He started a school at Tatyasaheb Bhide's house.
     
• Jyotiba Phule and his followers founded the Satyashodhak Samaj or Society of Truth Seekers. The Samaj advocated for caste members who were exploited to have the same rights.
     
• He was opposed to infanticide. He also worked tirelessly to resolve the water issue.
     
• In 1888, Jyotirao Govindrao Phule was given the title of "Mahatma" by social worker Vithalrao Krishnaji Vandekar.

Topics : Jyotiba Phule | Freedom fighters | Indian democracy

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:39 AM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon