Jyotirao Phule Jayanti: Lesser known facts about this social activist

On Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birthday, we should all remember and celebrate his contributions to society. We must also consider the difficulties he faced and the sacrifices he made during his time as a social reformer.



Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jayanti is celebrated each year on April 11. He was an anti-caste activist, writer, thinker, and social reformer who was born in Maharashtra. In India, Jyotiba Phule Jayanti is celebrated annually to honour his efforts and contributions in fostering social change. The nation's citizens must have a better understanding of the multi-faceted social reformer on this day. Jyotiba, as he was usually known, and his wife, Savitribai Phule worked for ladies' schooling in India. They were the first to make it possible for ladies to attend classes.