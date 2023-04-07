close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Salman Khan gets bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV for safety: Details here

The new Nissan Patrol replaces Salman Khan's earlier bulletproof vehicle, Toyota Land Cruiser LC200

BS Trends New Delhi
Salman Khan on snake bite: Told my father, both 'Tiger' and snake are alive

Salman Khan

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 12:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol luxury SUV, Hindustan Times (HT) has reported.
The actor received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates in connection with the Blackbuck poaching case. Bishnoi is believed to belong to the community that considers blackbucks sacred, which is said to have triggered the gangster, the HT report said.

Salman Khan was seen in his new car at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, the report said.
He arrived at the venue in his new bulletproof SUV, accompanied by his personal security team and a police escort team.

His new Nissan Patrol replaces his earlier bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200. Since Nissan does not officially offer this vehicle in India, the Patrol seems to be an imported vehicle. 
All you need to know about the vehicle

Also Read

NIA conducts raids at locations linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, aides

Renault Nissan inks agreement with Kamarajar Port for car shipments

Congress in self-destruction mode, has no future: Kuldeep Bishnoi

NIA raids 70 locations linked to Bishnoi, Bawana, other gangsters

Gangster-terrorist case: Khalistani terrorist among six arrested by NIA

Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Puja Timing, Rituals, History, Importance, Wishes

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: History, importance, best wishes to your loved ones

Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Everything you need to know about the festival

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 things you must know

From SRK, Varun Dhawan, Nick Jonas, to Gigi Hadid, stars at Ambani Gala


The Nissan Patrol is very popular in the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. It is especially known for its bulletproofing and is considered one of the best choices for armoured vehicles for civilian use.
 
There is little clarity about the levels of protection offered in the vehicle. However, it is expected to have B6 or B7 levels of security. B-6-level security provides protection against high-powered rifle fire with a 41-mm-thick glass for ballistic protection.

On the other hand, the B-7 level offers a shield against armour-piercing rounds and comes with 78 mm of thick glass, the HT report said.
The Nissan Patrol is powered by a 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 400 bhp and delivers 560 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle comes with a 7-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive capability.

Earlier, Salman Khan used the previous-generation Land Rover Range Rover LWB as his regular vehicle. However, he later switched to the bulletproof Land Cruiser LC200 last year.
Imported unit of a regular Nissan Patrol without bulletproofing capabilities costs close to Rs 2 crore. The bulletproof version of the car must have cost the actor considerably more money, the report said.
Topics : Salman Khan | Toyota | Nissan Motor | Toyota Motor | Bollywood | Aamir Khan | BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon