Salman Khan gets bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV for safety: Details here



The actor received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates in connection with the Blackbuck poaching case. Bishnoi is believed to belong to the community that considers blackbucks sacred, which is said to have triggered the gangster, the HT report said. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has bought a bulletproof Nissan Patrol luxury SUV, Hindustan Times (HT) has reported.



He arrived at the venue in his new bulletproof SUV, accompanied by his personal security team and a police escort team. Salman Khan was seen in his new car at the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, the report said.



All you need to know about the vehicle His new Nissan Patrol replaces his earlier bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser LC200. Since Nissan does not officially offer this vehicle in India, the Patrol seems to be an imported vehicle.

There is little clarity about the levels of protection offered in the vehicle. However, it is expected to have B6 or B7 levels of security. B-6-level security provides protection against high-powered rifle fire with a 41-mm-thick glass for ballistic protection. The Nissan Patrol is very popular in the Middle East and Southeast Asian countries. It is especially known for its bulletproofing and is considered one of the best choices for armoured vehicles for civilian use.



The Nissan Patrol is powered by a 5.6-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 400 bhp and delivers 560 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle comes with a 7-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive capability. On the other hand, the B-7 level offers a shield against armour-piercing rounds and comes with 78 mm of thick glass, the HT report said.