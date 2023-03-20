Renault Nissan inks agreement with Kamarajar Port for car shipments

The Renault Alliance has signed an agreement with (KPL) for the exports of cars manufactured by their joint venture by Renault Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) near here.

The agreement was signed by Frank Torres, President, Motor India and Sunil Paliwal, Chairman and Managing Director, .

The Renault Nissan Alliance was the first car manufacturer in the region to commence exports of cars through Kamarajar Port.

So far, over more than 13 years, the Alliance has exported over 1.15 million cars from Kamarajar Port to around 108 global destinations.

"The global Renault Nissan Alliance has recently announced a new long-term vision for India, increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. This agreement will help ensure that we are able to further strengthen our exports from India," said Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Divisional Vice President Business Transformation AMIEO

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)