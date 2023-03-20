JUST IN
EV charging infra platform CHARGE+ZONE raises $54 mn in Series A1 funding
Renault Nissan inks agreement with Kamarajar Port for car shipments

So far, over more than 13 years, the Alliance has exported over 1.15 million cars from Kamarajar Port to around 108 global destinations

IANS  |  Chennai 

The Renault Nissan Alliance was the first car manufacturer in the region to commence exports of cars through Kamarajar Port.

The Renault Nissan Alliance has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) for the exports of cars manufactured by their joint venture by Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) near here.

The agreement was signed by Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Sunil Paliwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Kamarajar Port Ltd.

So far, over more than 13 years, the Alliance has exported over 1.15 million cars from Kamarajar Port to around 108 global destinations.

"The global Renault Nissan Alliance has recently announced a new long-term vision for India, increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. This agreement will help ensure that we are able to further strengthen our exports from India," said Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Divisional Vice President Business Transformation AMIEO

 

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 14:02 IST

`
