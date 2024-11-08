Business Standard
Home / Social Viral / Sidhu Moosewala's parents share the face of his baby brother, Shubhdeep

Sidhu Moosewala's parents share the face of his baby brother, Shubhdeep

In March 2024, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, the parents of the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala were blessed with a baby boy. They have now posted their youngest son's first photo to social media

Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother, Shubhdeep

Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother, Shubhdeep

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A video of their youngest child, Shubhdeep, was posted by the parents of the late Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. The child, Shubhdeep can be seen in the video sporting a turban. 
In March of this year, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, and his wife, Charan Kaur were blessed with a baby boy. He was observed using a spoon to feed milk to the baby. A group of medical experts were seen delivering the baby in an Instagram video. In the video, Balkaur Singh was also seen cutting a cake alongside a group of medical professionals.
The child, whose name is derived from Sidhu Moosewala's given name, can be seen in the video wearing a turban. For the grieving parents, who have embraced this new family member with much love and happiness, the moment was very meaningful.  
 
 
 
 

More From This Section

Pak Influencer celebrates Diwali for the first time in Karachi in video

Pak Influencer celebrates Diwali for the first time in Karachi in video

Miss Universe finalist Kanika Batra

Miss Universe finalist Kanika Batra says she is a sociopath, shares advice

cybercrimes

Teen fell in love with AI chatbot, then shot himself to 'come home' to her

Woman claims ex-boyfriend tracked her via food delivery app in Bengaluru

Woman claims ex-boyfriend tracked her via food delivery app in Bengaluru

Bhavish Aggarwal, Kunal Kamra

Bouncers at Ola service centres? Users tag Kunal Kamra in viral posts on X

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidhu Moosewala (ਮੂਸੇ ਆਲਾ) (@sidhu_moosewala)

Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

The parents of Sidhu Moosewala posted the first image of their second child, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, on Instagram on Thursday. Their appreciation for God's blessing of another son was also conveyed in a Punjabi caption.
In a different post, they also included a film that uses images to introduce Shubhdeep. The video includes a number of pictures of Balkaur, Charan, and Sidhu before Shubhdeep appears. His parents are holding him in their lap.

Netizens reactions to the Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother, Shubhdeep

Social media users were delighted to see the photo and expressed their views in the comment. “Sidhu is Back,” one user said, while another said, “Only Sidhu Moose Wala”.
“Cute ... very pretty baby,” mentioned one user, with one sharing, “Baby moosewala is look like his big brother”. “So soooo cuteeee... lots of love...all my prayers,” says one social media user. 

More about Sidhu Moosewala's baby brother, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu

Nearly 22 months after the singer's murder in Punjab, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby son in March of this year. Balkaur Singh shared a photo of himself and a portrait of Sidhu on social media to announce the birth of his baby boy.
The father of the child said on Instagram, “With the blessings of the lakhs and crores who love Subhdeep, Akal Purakh (Almighty) has given us the younger brother of Shubh. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and we are thankful to all the well-wishers for giving us so much love". In order to conceive the boy, Sidhu's mother reportedly used in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

All about Sidhu Moosewala’s death

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed at Jawaharke village in Mansa, Punjab. Locals reported finding Moosewala slumped in the driver's seat after the attackers had shot more than 30 rounds at him.
Soon after his death, Punjab police accused gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and singer Goldy Brar, who is residing in Canada, of being responsible for the murder after Brar claimed credit in a fictitious Facebook post. 
 

Also Read

Vizag man calls Kolkata 'India's dirtiest city'

Vizag man calls Kolkata 'India's dirtiest city', triggers online debate

Social Media

Australia to ban social media for kids under 16 to protect mental health

Tiktok

TikTok's Canadian biz to be dissolved after govt order but app not blocked

Anthony Albanese

Australia set to impose ban on social media for children under 16, says PM

Sri Lanka women cricketers

ICC successfully trials AI-powered tool to curb abuse in women's cricket

Topics : Social Media Punjab Instagram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon