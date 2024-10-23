Business Standard
Home / Social Viral / Woman claims ex-boyfriend tracked her via food delivery app in Bengaluru

Woman claims ex-boyfriend tracked her via food delivery app in Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, a woman found out that her ex-boyfriend working for a food delivery service, had been using the app to track her location even after their relationship ended

Woman claims ex-boyfriend tracked her via food delivery app in Bengaluru

Woman claims ex-boyfriend tracked her via food delivery app in Bengaluru

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In Bengaluru, a woman found out that her ex-boyfriend, who works for a food delivery service, had been using the company’s app to track her location. The shocking incident of privacy invasion was made public by Rupal Madhup, a Bengaluru-based brand marketing expert and the victim's friend, through a post on LinkedIn. 
There have been contradictory responses to the post. Some have questioned the authenticity of the story, pointing to IT companies' strong security and privacy breach. Concerns were heightened when others revealed their own stories of data misuse and cyberstalking. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


 
 

Ex-boyfriend tracking her girlfriend via food delivery app 

The victim’s friend stated in her post that her friend had used the dating app Bumble to meet a man who worked for a food delivery service in Bengaluru. The woman's ex-boyfriend allegedly flagged her account after their breakup, giving him access to her delivery addresses in real time. This gave him the ability to track her whereabouts without her awareness or approval. 
At first, the victim ignored her ex-boyfriend's questions concerning her weekend getaways and late-night food orders. Later, she discovered that he was using the app to monitor her movements as his intrusive behaviour continued. He asked her where she was all the time and even made remarks about the foods she ate when she was menstruating. 
Some of the questions he asked like, “Why are you not ordering at your own place at 2 AM? Where are you?”, “What are you doing in Chennai?”, and ''Ordering chocolates, are you on your period?”

More From This Section

Bhavish Aggarwal, Kunal Kamra

Bouncers at Ola service centres? Users tag Kunal Kamra in viral posts on X

Fake cop on the roads of Mumbai

Fake cop demands Rs 50,000 from Mumbai woman for using vape, video viral

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, turns nail artist for daughter, video goes viral

Sanjeev Sharma

How did Indian Railways engineer make it to SpaceX? Story charms internet

Bengaluru man attends meeting on laptop at Durga puja pandal

Bengaluru man attends meeting on laptop at Durga puja pandal, video viral

''At first, she thought it was just him being weird, but when it kept happening, she put 2+2 together. This man was literally using data to stalk her post-breakup. Just think about it. Knowing someone's location and activities through a food delivery app is seriously creepy, especially given how revenge-driven breakups can be. Data might be the new electricity, but it's also one of the most dangerous weapons in the wrong hands,'' Ms Mandhup added.

Netizens reaction on ex-boyfriend tracking her girlfriend

One user said, ''Most tech companies employ strict privacy policies and security measures to safeguard user data. It is highly unlikely that an individual employee regardless of their access level can use customer data for personal motives without violating internal protocols or facing severe consequences. Data systems in such companies are typically monitored to prevent unauthorised access and breaches of privacy are taken seriously often resulting in strict disciplinary action or legal consequences.''
Another wrote, ''I work in Data and for people saying this might be fictional and getting this level of data access isn't possible are all incorrect. When you are part of data teams, you mostly have access to user data. It's unusual, but you can see activity by customer ID itself. Extremely scary.''
A third stated, ''In 2017, I experienced something similar and unsettling with one of my former partner's exes, who happened to be a Flipkart employee. His stalking escalated to a frightening level—he somehow got hold of my phone number and contacted me, attempting to intimidate me. He claimed to know my address and even mentioned details about my past orders, implying that my phone or personal data had been compromised. It was a disturbing abuse of power, driven by a twisted sense of control.''
Deeksha Singh, who works in data, noting that data teams frequently have access to user activity, "For people saying this might be fictional and getting this level of data access isn’t possible are all incorrect".
Poulomi Roy supported her and wrote, "I am so sure you are not making this up," while another user humorously remarked, "I hear an OTT series."


Also Read

Zomato

Zomato Q2 results: Profit rises 5x to Rs 176 crore, revenue up 69%

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal launches health, wellness startup 'Continue'

Zepto founders with the riders (Left to right- Kaivalya Vohra, Aadit Palicha)

Zepto looks to raise $100 million, marking third funding round in 6 months

PremiumZomato

More upside in Zomato's stock, but competition also rising in e-com sector

Swiggi, Zomato

Zomato share price falls 4% after Swiggy files IPO DRHP with Sebi

Topics : online food delivery food delivery worker Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon