Need 90% in boards to rent a house in Bengaluru? Here's what a tweet says

A viral tweet suggests you may need over 90% marks to rent a house in Bengaluru

BS Trends New Delhi
Bengaluru

File photo of a a residential building in Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
A man was denied a flat in Bengaluru simply because he did not score 90 per cent in his class 12th. 

A Twitter account @kadaipaneeeer posted the tweet earlier today, sharing screenshots of a Whatsapp conversation between the man and the broker. He captioned the tweet, "Marks don't decide your future, but it definitely decides whether you get a flat in Banglore or not". The tweet has gone viral, however, Business Standard could not verify it.
According to the now-viral tweet, a broker asked the man to share his LinkedIn and Twitter profiles along with his documents which also include his class 10th and 12th mark sheet. But that's not it. The man was also asked to share a write-up about himself.</div> <br /> <div> Even after accommodating all these requests from the landlord, the man still faces rejection as he scored only 75 per cent in his class 12th while the landlord expecting him to have scored at least 90 per cent.&nbsp;</div> <br /> <div> This behaviour from landlords in the city has once again caught the attention of the netizens, many of whom came out in the support of the man and called out this behaviour with their quick wit.</div> <br /> <div> One user wrote that she will become homeless once she begins her apartment search in the coming semester, while another one said, &quot;if you tell your maid that you work in some IT company, she will ask you 30,000 monthly for the households, and by any chance if you are able to convince her that you don&#39;t work in IT, then the charges drop-down to 9k&quot;.</div> <br /> <div> It is worth noting that such incidents in Bengaluru are common, where the landlords have made different demands when they connect with a broker. Many working professionals struggle to find decent accommodation in India&#39;s Silicon Valley. From asking for a strong LinkedIn profile to salary slips, many working professionals have often taken to Twitter and LinkedIn to narrate their woes.</div> <br /> <div> Recently, in March, a Twitter user named Ripu Daman Bhadoria narrated his troubles with finding a flat in Bengaluru and claimed that it was even more difficult than clearing an interview at Google.&nbsp;</div> <br />

Topics : Google Bengaluru Twitter

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

