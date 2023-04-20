When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India? Details here

After breaking their Ramadan fast on Thursday, April 20, Muslims in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, the United Kingdom, and other Middle Eastern and Western nations will get ready to see the crescent moon. In the meantime, people are determined to make the most of the Eid holiday and the spirit of the occasion. In Jammu and Kashmir, Eid preparations are still in full swing with hopes for better times to come.

Muslims globally are planning to praise the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr which denotes the finish of the Islamic blessed month of Ramadan. The 'Chand Raat' term utilized in South Asian societies, especially in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, to refer to the night prior to Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha where "Chand" signifies moon and "Raat" signifies night in Urdu, so the term refers to the night when the Muslims sight the crescent or new moon, flagging the month's end of Ramadan.