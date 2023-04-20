When is Chand Raat, Eid-ul-Fitr in Middle East, India? Details here

Muslims globally are planning to praise the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr which denotes the finish of the Islamic blessed month of Ramadan. The 'Chand Raat' term utilized in South Asian societies, especially in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, to refer to the night prior to Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid al-Adha where "Chand" signifies moon and "Raat" signifies night in Urdu, so the term refers to the night when the Muslims sight the crescent or new moon, flagging the month's end of Ramadan.
After breaking their Ramadan fast on Thursday, April 20, Muslims in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, the United Kingdom, and other Middle Eastern and Western nations will get ready to see the crescent moon. In the meantime, people are determined to make the most of the Eid holiday and the spirit of the occasion. In Jammu and Kashmir, Eid preparations are still in full swing with hopes for better times to come.
Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Overview
As the commencement of Eid starts, the Jammu and Kashmir people are enthusiastically looking for praising the celebration with their friends and family, in the midst of the continuous work on the Smart City project and the monetary challenges post the Coronavirus pandemic.
It is believed that Prophet Muhammad received the Holy Quran for the first time during the month of Ramadan. Muslims consider this month promising and fast from sunrise to sunset, commit themselves to praying Allah, and avoid negative thoughts. Ramadan comes to an end on Eid-ul-Fitr. They eat a delicious meal to break the Roza and get together with friends and family.