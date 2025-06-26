Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Social Viral / Woman drives car on railway tracks in Telangana, disrupts train services

Woman drives car on railway tracks in Telangana, disrupts train services

Videos of the incident show a white SUV driven along railway tracks as railway staff, police, and locals try to stop it. The woman driver was taken into custody and is undergoing medical evaluation

Woman Drives Car on Railway Tracks in Telangana, Disrupting Train Services

Woman drives car directly on railway track in Telangana | Photo: X/@Shireesh__

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A woman drove her car along railway tracks for nearly eight kilometres near Shankarpally in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district on Thursday morning, causing major disruption to train services.
 
Videos of the incident on social media show a white Kia Sonet being driven directly along the railway tracks, while a group of railway staff, police officers, and local residents try desperately to stop it. In one clip, several people are seen running behind the car. Another video shows a large crowd forcibly removing the woman from the vehicle, as she resists and yells in Hindi, “Open my hands”, while being restrained.
   
According to a report by PTI, the woman, 34, is from Uttar Pradesh and is reportedly a former employee of a multinational software company. She was eventually apprehended by railway police and local authorities. Police officials said she appeared to be mentally disturbed and displayed aggressive behaviour when confronted. 

Also Read

Space, Nasa, SpaceX

China's space militarisation moving 'breathtakingly fast': US Space Force

elderly, old age

US green card for grandparents: How to get them legally through family

Mounjaro KwikPen

India approves Eli Lilly's Mounjaro pen for diabetes, weight control

Social Media

Indian F-1 visa applicants: Reveal all social media usernames from 5 years

income tax

Unlimited but repeated ITR revisions may cause scrutiny, say experts

 
Superintendent of Police for Railway Police Chandana Deepti told NDTV that the woman’s driving licence and PAN card were recovered from the vehicle, and a preliminary investigation is ongoing to determine her mental state and the motive behind the act. Authorities are also exploring the possibility that she may have intended to portray the incident as a suicide attempt or even a staged murder.
 
Railway authorities stated that several train services were either halted or diverted due to the safety risk. Initial estimates from railway sources stated that two goods trains and two passenger trains faced brief delays of around 20 minutes. However, more recent updates suggest that up to 10–15 passenger services, including a Bengaluru-Hyderabad train, were diverted as a precautionary measure. A report by India Today claims that trains may have been delayed up to 45 minutes because of the incident.
 
“There was zero cooperation from her. It took nearly 20 people to finally bring her out of the vehicle,” said one railway official present at the scene told NDTV. The woman has been taken into custody and is undergoing medical evaluation. A formal case is being registered by the railway police, and further investigations are underway.
 

More From This Section

Anam Mirza

Not using UPI apps helped me control my spending: Sania Mirza's sister

Kolhapuri chappals at Prada show

Kolhapuri chappals star at Prada's Milan show, but India gets no credit

Gauranga Das met batchmate Sundar Pichai

'You deal with Google, I with God': When IIT batchmate met Sundar Pichai

Bhopal bridge

Bhopal bridge takes a sharp turn - literally: Internet explodes with memes

mumbai auto driver who earns 8 lakh

₹8 lakh bag-holding 'jugaad' by Mumbai auto near US consulate shut down

Topics : BS Web Reports Viral video Telangana Indian Railway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon