Telangana Formation Day 2023: Details about India's youngest state



Every 33 districts in the state honour the day by respecting individuals of Telangana for noteworthy accomplishments in science, art and literature. The Telangana people celebrate Telangana Formation Day as a significant occasion to honour their cultural heritage. To celebrate the state's founding, the state government organizes a variety of cultural events for Telangana residents each year. After a series of protests by Telugu people who wanted a separate region, the state was created.

Telangana formation day 2023: History



It was once a part of Hyderabad, the princely state of the Nizams. On the assembly of 294, the region holds 119 seats. Hyderabad's Telangana region was merged with the then-Andhra state in 1956. Prior to that, in October 1953, Andhra was created from the Madras Presidency. A resolution establishing Telangana as a separate state was approved by the Congress Working Committee on July 1, 2013. The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 bill for the formation of the Telangana state was passed by Parliament in February 2014 after going through various stages. The bill was then passed by the Indian President on March 1, 2014, and the state of Telangana was at last formed on June 2.

Telangana formation day 2023: Importance



Telangana formation day 2023: Celebration The Telangana formation day celebrations were kicked off on Friday by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hoisting the national flag and paying tribute to the Telangana martyrs. During a colourful ceremony that took place at the newly established state secretariat, the chief minister accepted the salute from police contingents. The ongoing Telangana movement has been shaped by the importance of Telangana Formation Day throughout the state's history. It represents the victory of the Telangana movement, which forced the division of the then-united state of Andhra Pradesh into ten districts in the state's northwest.

Also Read Stock market holiday: BSE and NSE to remain closed today on Good Friday Market holiday: BSE and NSE closed today on account of Ambedkar Jayanti President Droupadi Murmu extends greetings on Telangana Formation Day Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya World Milk Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Everything you need to Know IPL 2023: Here's why Anand Mahindra thinks M S Dhoni should join politics World No Tobacco Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance & Role of Media 'No fungus contamination in lassi': Amul terms viral video 'fake' National Brother's Day 2023: History, celebration and other details inside